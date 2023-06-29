A devastating crime is at the center of Max's new original series, as the platform has released the first trailer for Full Circle. Conceived as a miniseries, the story will only run for one season, bringing the truth to light by the time the credits role on the sixth episode. Derek (Timothy Olyphant) and Sam (Claire Danes) are a happy couple trying to raise their son. However, everything would change when the boy is kidnapped, without leaving any clue as to where he could be. Zazie Beetz will portray Harmony, the agent assigned to solve the case. Time is running up, and there's a chance the couple will never see their kid again.

The trailer shows just how grounded the tone of the upcoming project will be, utilizing visual tools that made shows such as True Detective an accurate portrait of how dark crime-related situations can get. Added to that, the path the kidnapping will take this family on could be used to unmasking a larger conspiracy lurking within Derek and Sam's community. It remains to be seen if Harmony knows more about what's going on than she'd like to admit, as the situation gets more concerning with every second that passes.

Full Circle continues the relationship between the studio and the creative duo of Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon, who created and wrote the engaging miniseries. Before bringing the story of Sam and Derek to life, Solomon wrote No Sudden Move, a crime thriller the platform released back when it was still called HBO Max. The movie was also directed by Soderbergh, who told the story of a man who is hired to participate in a case of blackmailing. However, he would quickly change his mind when he realized the conditions of the deal weren't the ones he agreed to.

Image via Max

RELATED: Zazie Beetz and Lilly Singh on ‘The Bad Guys’ and Making an Animated Heist Movie for Families

What's Next for Zazie Beetz?

After starring in Full Circle's terrifying plot, Zazie Beets will return to the world created by Todd Phillips, when she reprises her role of Sophie Dumond in Joker: Folie à Deux. Joaquin Phoenix will return to play Arthur Fleck, a mentally ill person who became the iconic Batman villain in the previous installment. Serving as a love story, the sequel will show Arthur meeting someone as scary as he is, and the pair will send Gotham City into total chaos while performing various musical numbers. Next year, one of the most unique iterations of the Clown Prince of Crime will return to make his laugh heard once more.

You can check out Collider's interview with Zazie Beetz below: