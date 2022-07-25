Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to cancel Full Frontal with Samantha Bee after seven seasons. Bee’s representatives confirmed the news, stating the show “will not return to the network in the fall.”

The cancellation news comes in light alongside other popular late night show cancellations, which include TBS’ Conan with Conan O’Brien, and Comedy Central’s cutback to only one late night show overall. Other conflicts in the late-night show world also has CBS still looking for a new host to replace James Corden when he departs from The Late Late Show, and Lilly Singh leaving her early morning show. So, things are looking nightmarish for several networks’ late-night show plans.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee premiered in early 2016. Much like her previous work, the show would cover current political topics with Bee’s own comedic flair. Learning from her time on The Daily Show With Jon Stewart, she would also work to create a more diverse behind the scenes writing cast and crew. The show would be the first instance of a woman as host of a late night satirical comedy show. The first season of Full Frontal would receive critical acclaim and more seasons were given the green light.

Besides her work on Full Frontal, Bee has also worked as executive producer for the TBS sitcom The Detour. She also launched in production company in 2018 called Swimsuit Competition with the intent of producing documentary series projects for TBS. She has since taken on the role of Jillian in The Kids in the Hall.

TBS spoke about the decision to cancel Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, saying:

As we continue to shape our new programming strategy, we’ve made some difficult, business-based decisions. We are proud to have been the home to Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work. We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future.

Though the show has been canceled, it seems Bee is keeping up the momentum and moving on to more projects. It’ll be interesting to see what one of Time’s 2017 top 100 most influential people in the world will do next! Full Frontal will still have a Youtube channel showcasing past episodes of the series. An example of the channel's content can be found below: