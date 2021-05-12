A special edition of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee will air tonight on TBS, and Collider has an exclusive clip that teases the show’s take on gun control in the USA. Titled Full Frontal Wants To Take Your Guns, the special will use all of Samantha Bee’s charisma to discuss the polemic proposals surrounding gun reform.

In the clip, Bee tells viewers that she knows the gun issue can seem “totally overwhelming”, but that are people doing “amazing things” if you just know where to look. The clip then, shows Bee strolling happily on the streets, while a logo based on Sesame Street presents “Gun Sense on SammieBee Street” while the host “looks for hope."

Still working as a child-program parody, the clip then shows Bee talking to some of the people fighting for gun reform in the USA, like Shannon Watts from Moms Demand Action, Kellen Khelefu from the Center for Court Innovation and Davonte Dudley from Save Our Streets. All three organizations work on preventing violence and fighting for more gun control in America, bringing Bee some of the hope she was looking for.

“The fact that 316 people are victims of gun violence in the United States every single day makes me want to Zoom call every politician in this country and just scream at them,” said Bee in a provided statement. “But the polite Canadian in me won’t actually allow me to raise my voice, so we’re doing the comedy special equivalent of that instead.”

The clip uses Bee’s characteristic good humor to talk about a serious issue, grinding down some heavy information into easy-to-watch bits. Even if gun control can be a divisive topic, there’s no avoiding the subject, and tonight’s episode of Full Frontal With Samantha Bee is looking like a good place to start.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is currently on its sixth season, but the late-night talk and news satire hybrid still has a lot to talk about. Full Frontal Wants To Take Your Guns is going live tonight, 10:30 p.m. ET, on TBS. Check out the exclusive clip below, before tonight’s premiere:

