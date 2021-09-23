It looks like another mainstay of late-night television is here to stay — at least through 2022. Full Frontal With Samantha Bee has been renewed for a seventh season at TBS, keeping its titular host on the air for the fifth year in a row. The weekly series, which has received a host of Emmy nominations and wins since its premiere in 2016, is also shifting its place in the TBS lineup, moving from Wednesday nights to Thursdays.

Full Frontal was created after Bee served as a correspondent on The Daily Show for twelve years, leaving to create her own work after Jon Stewart left the show in 2015. The show lends a female lens to important national issues, including sexual harassment and election results, and international stories out of countries like Germany, Scotland, Mexico, Russia, and Iraq.

"I'm beyond excited to be returning to TBS for a seventh season," said Bee in a statement. "Now we have enough seasons for you to binge one every day of the week. I warned you I was tenacious."

RELATED: 'Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman' Remake Coming to TBS Starring 'Schitt's Creek's Emily Hampshire

In addition to renewing Full Frontal, TBS has also renewed its first-look deal with Bee’s production company, Swimsuit Competition, for the development of new shows focused on new and emerging talent in the comedy world.

“Shining a spotlight on important issues and people, Sam provides needed commentary and asks questions of authority and ourselves that need to be asked,” said Brett Weisz, General Manager of TNT, TBS, and truTV. “But most of all, Sam is just funny and makes me laugh out loud each week. I’m thrilled she will continue to call TBS home.”

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee is executive produced by Bee, Jason Jones, Tony Hernandez of Jax Media, Miles Kahn, Alison Camillo, Kristen Bartlett, and Mike Drucker. No premiere date has been announced for the new season as of yet.

KEEP READING: Samantha Bee on 'Full Frontal' Permanently Dropping the Studio Audience, Taking on Gun Violence, and Why She Won't Do Cameos

Share Share Tweet Email

The Best of the Worst-Ranked Rotten Tomatoes Movies, Including Corey Feldman and Pauly Shore Classics Pop-quiz hotshot. You have ten students craving alcoholic beverages in a store containing your high school principal. What do you do? What…do…you…do??

Read Next