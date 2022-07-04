Full House was a part of ABC's TGIF programming block in the late '80s through the early '90s, inviting viewers into that full house of theirs for eight memorable seasons. Led by two rising stars in comedy and soap opera heartthrob and four multi-talented young actresses, this show has gone down in history as one of the best family sitcoms of that generation.

RELATED: 30 Insane Facts About 'Full House' Even Fans Don't Know

But besides being good for a laugh or a life lesson, Full House was full of running gags in every episode. From beloved catchphrases to hilarious shticks to impressions and impersonations, every main character on the show was a part of at least one running joke or another.

"Watch The Hair, Huh?"

John Stamos went from cool musician Blackie Parrish on General Hospital to cool musician Jesse Katsopolis on Full House and won over every teen girl's heart in the process. While Jesse was known for many cool characteristics, one that never failed to come up in episodes was his perfect hair.

Whether it was styled locks or a short due, Jesse's trusty Mr. Comb was always by his side, and if anyone laid even a finger on his 'do, he would respond with his signature, "Watch the hair, huh?"

Mr. Woodchuck

Joey's well-dressed puppet Mr. Woodchuck was typically voiced by him during his comedy routines but could more commonly be found saying one-liners to everyone else in the house. Sat on Joey's (Dave Coulier) hand, Mr. Woodchuck became another beloved member of the show for his cracks.

Mr. Woodchuck's running joke on the show was his obsession with wood, and whenever a character had an object made of wood, he would slyly ask, "Is it made of... wood?"

Michelle's Catchphrases

The youngest of the Tanner daughters was played by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, starting at just six months old until they were nine. And during their childhood spent as Michelle, their character delivered several adorable catchphrases.

Whether she was calling her family members out with an "Oh puh-lease" or condemning them with, "You're in big trouble, mister," no catchphrase of Michelle's is as memorable and still quoted as her famous, "You got it, dude!"

Kimmy's Smelly Feet

Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) was the loud and obnoxious next-door neighbor who was best friends with DJ (Candace Cameron) but playfully disliked by the rest of the house. Whether she was outright insulting them all, showing up at the worst possible times, or inadvertently getting DJ into trouble, this was a character everyone hated to love.

But one of Kimmy's most defining traits was her smelly feet, which became a running joke on the show from the beginning. Whenever she whipped off her shoes, anyone around her would look away in disgust at the smell.

Jesse and Joey Bicker

When Jesse and Joey moved in to help Danny (Bob Saget) raise the girls, one was an annoying comedian with an alcove full of toy props, and the other was a motorcycle-riding, leather jacket-wearing punk. The juxtaposition in characters remained throughout the series and often caused these two to become bickering best friends.

RELATED: 10 'Full House' Cameos In 'Fuller House' That Will Leave You Feeling Nostalgic

Despite working together writing jingles and hosting a radio show, Joey and Jesse's bickering often resulted in name-calling, head-smacking, or, worst of them all, arguing over the same girl.

Steve Loves Food

Steve Hale was a hunky wrestler at DJ's high school who unexpectedly turned into the love of her life and a beloved character from the series. One important personality trait always stuck with Steve, portrayed by Scott Weinger from Season 5 through Season 8 and the Netflix reboot Fuller House.

The ongoing joke about Steve was his love of food. It was an obsession or an addiction; it was a love to eat and to eat a lot, typically raiding The Tanner fridge for food whenever he stopped by.

Aaron Bullies Jesse

Aaron Bailey (Miko Hughes) was always in Michelle's class and teetered between annoying and sweet. Aaron was a loudmouth in class, always having something snarky to say, and it was usually aimed at Michelle or her friends and family.

But the most memorable thing about Aaron was his bullying of Uncle Jesse. Starting in preschool, this little boy would insult Jesse, obnoxiously interrupt him, and always had something to say in response to Jesse's antics.

Danny Is A Clean Freak

If you think about Danny Tanner, odds are you may not remember all of his heartfelt life lessons, hilarious one-liners, or crush on Annette Funicello. What you're going to remember is the way he was the ultimate clean freak.

Danny was the original Monica Gellar, vacuuming his vacuum and making sure no speck of dust could be seen on any square inch of his home. As annoying as his cleanly ways were to his family, they made for hilarious scenes involving soap, brooms, and dustpans.

Jesse's Elvis Obsession

Part of Jesse's calm, cool and collected personality was his obsession with Elvis Presley. And much like his character, this trait stemmed from John Stamos' adoration for The King.

RELATED: 10 Things You Need to Know Before You See 'Elvis'

Not only did Jesse often imitate Presley's singing and talking voice, owned memorabilia, and scored a gig as an Elvis impersonater, but his obsession went so far as for him to suggest he and fiancée Becky get married at Graceland.

Hugs

Something you can always guarantee will be in every Full House episode is a hug — or several. It was Danny's golden rule after every argument, and those Danny Tanner hugs even transcended to his late portrayer Bob Saget, who was said to give some of the best hugs.

But the hugging wasn't always used as a sweet and accepting tool. It was sometimes used for comedy, in moments when Jesse did not want to hug Danny or Joey or when Nicky and Alex hugged each of Jesse's legs because they didn't want to leave their father's side.

KEEP READING: 10 Catchiest Sitcom Theme Songs We Still Sing Along To