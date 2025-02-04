Full House is a popular family sitcom that aired from 1987 to 1995. The show centers around the Tanner family and their everyday lives as Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), a widowed father, raises his three daughters, Donna Jo (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (portrayed by Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen) alongside his brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos) and best friend Joey (Dave Coulier).

The show not only incorporated the everyday, heartwarming moments of being part of a family, but also addressed the challenges and adversities growing up. While each season features several great episodes, both comical and serious in nature, some episodes have stood out more than others, making them some of the best and most memorable episodes of the show!

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Full House (US) Release Date 1987 - 1994 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming





BUY







10 "The Bicycle Thief"

Season, Episode 11 (1993)

Image via ABC.

When Michelle claims that her bicycle has been stolen, everyone sets out on a search to find it. Jesse, Danny, and Joey even bring back a pink bike which they believe to be hers. Unfortunately, none of them are found to be Michelle’s and the adults have to sneak them out of the house as the neighborhood crime catchers have set up base in their kitchen.

The episode features the classic sitcom humor as members of the Tanner family try to sneak all the bikes out without raising any suspicions. Things go from bad to worse when the dad of one of the kid’s bikes who was stolen arrives to confront Jesse. The episode stood out for its slapstick humor, making it a classic rewatchable Full House episode.

9 "The Apartment"

Season 7, Episode 2 (1993)

Image via ABC.

After D.J.’s boyfriend Steve gets his own apartment, D.J. goes over to visit him. Accidentally falling asleep on the couch, she misses her dad’s curfew, prompting him to come over. Meanwhile, Jesse and Joey decide to pave the driveway in the backyard on their own, running into a few problems themselves.

After thinking he has caught his daughter in a compromising position, Danny becomes overly protective of D.J. The highlight of the episode was the cement truck crashing through the window and pouring into the kitchen as Danny and Jesse try to clean up, while Joey is blissfully unaware. While the comedic scene is the most memorable scene of the episode, it also incorporates a moment between Danny, who voices his fears of her growing up too soon, and D.J., who is given the chance to share her side.

8 "Birthday Blues"

Season 6, Episode 14 (1993)

Image via ABC.

Preoccupied with planning an anniversary with her boyfriend Steve, D.J. forgets her best friend Kimmy’s 16th birthday. Upon realizing her error, she plans to throw an impromptu birthday party for her with the help of the rest of her family. Despite the Tanner family’s disdain for her, they dropped everything and pulled themselves together. Since Kimmy was treated rather poorly by the adults, it was rather unsaid to see how happy Kimmy was with the decorations made with toilet paper, insincere gifts, and even a mashed brown cake with ketchup frosting.

This was one of the rare episodes centered around Kimmy, one of the most underrated and unique characters. It was also one of the first episodes where the Tanner family members demonstrated that they really care for Kimmy, before the storyline in Fuller House emerged where she officially became part of the family.

7 "Aftershocks"

Season 3, Episode 11 (1989)

Image via ABC.

The episode centers around Stephanie, who becomes overly clingy with her father after an earthquake. Although Danny initially hesitates to seek help for his daughter, he makes an appointment with a child therapist and ultimately gets Stephanie the help she needed. The scene in the therapists’ office made it abundantly clear that Stephanie’s clinginess wasn’t completely about the earthquake.

In reality, Danny was 3 hours late the day of the earthquake, leaving Stephanie anxious about his whereabouts. Stephanie’s trauma response to his absence was to be present with him as much as she could. Although it was not explicitly addressed, Stephanie’s fears of losing her father seemed to be connected to experiencing the loss of her mother. The episode was well-executed as it explored both the significance and, often, hesitation, that comes along with seeking mental health resources. The episode also featured one of Danny Tanner's best moments as a father.

6 "Joey’s Place"

Season 1, Episode 10 (1987)

Image via ABC.

After Joey receives an exciting career opportunity for him to do his comedy act on a college tour, he struggles to find a place to rehearse in the house. After D.J. notices his lack of personal space, as his current bedroom is a tiny alcove in the living room, she brings this to the attention of others. The Tanner family then decide to surprise Joey by building him his own bedroom in what used to be the garage.

The episode also finally honors one of the most committed yet overlooked characters. Joey often took the domestic role among the adults and the sacrifices he made for the Tanner family were rarely addressed by the other family members. Instead, Joey was portrayed as the goofy man-child instead of a responsible adult who gave up his life to be there, despite no obligations. Giving Joey his own room was, in a way, a manifestation of respect, love and appreciation for him.

5 "The Hole in the Wall Gang"

Season 4, Episode 21 (1991)

After Jesse and Rebecca decide to move into the Tanner house, Jesse and Joey renovate the attic. Meanwhile, D.J. becomes more frustrated with her younger sister’s tendency to copy her. When Stephanie follows D.J. into their father’s room to borrow his clothes, an argument breaks out. In the chaos, the sisters break the closet rod and accidentally put a hole in the wall with it.

What follows is a clumsy and frenzied attempt to fix the damage done before Danny returns home. Although the events were along the lines of a normal day in the Tanner household, the episode stood out as one of the best. Stephanie and D.J. were fighting one second, only to work together in the next and resolve their differences on their own, illustrating what sisterhood means. Meanwhile, Jesse and Joey’s attempt at renovating the attic goes horribly wrong with hilarious side effects!

4 “Honey, I Broke the House”

Season 3, Episode 20 (1990)