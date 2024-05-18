The Big Picture Bob Saget's spirit lives on, as Full House cast share memories on the late actor's birthday.

John Stamos shares a photo of the Full House cast gathering to remember Saget before his funeral.

The original Full House series ran from 1987 to 1995 with a sequel, Fuller House, on Netflix.

The cast of 90s beloved family sitcom Full House are remembering Bob Saget on what would've been the actor's 68th birthday. In a post to Instagram, John Stamos, who played Uncle Jesse, shared a photo he says was taken when the cast gathered together after Saget died from blunt head trauma in January of 2022.

Though Bob wasn’t there physically, his spirit was unmistakably present, wrapping us in warmth and shared memories that drew both laughter and tears.

The 40-Year Full House Legacy

Gathered in the photo around a large Dumbo is almost the whole main cast, minus Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky, and Andrea Barber, who played Kimmy Gibbler. Also included is Jeff Franklin, the creator of Full House. Two notable inclusions in the photo are the Olsen twins: Mary-Kate and Ashley who played Michelle Tanner for the full run of the series. The two were not a part of the sequel series Fuller House that often included guest stars from all other former main cast members.

The original Full House ran for 8 seasons from 1987 to 1995. It followed Danny Tanner (Saget) after the loss of his wife, adjusting to single parenthood. His two best friends Jesse (Stamos) and Joey (Dave Coulier) move in to help him raise his daughters DJ (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Michelle, played by the Olsen twins. As the series goes on, the house gets more and more 'full'. Jesse marries Danny's morning show costar Becky and they start a family under the same roof.

The sequel series Fuller House was a Netflix series that ran for 5 seasons 2016 to 2020. It followed a now adult DJ Tanner adjusting to single motherhood, mirroring the original show's premise. Stephanie and her best friend Kimmy move in to help raise DJ's own three boys.

The photo was taken at Stamos's home ahead of Saget's funeral. "Bob was the heart of our ‘Full House’ family," Stamos says in the post. Similar sentiments were shared shortly after the actor's passing. Stamos goes on to say, "Bob, you are with us in every joke we share and every hug we give. Rest in peace, dear friend."

Full House is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

Full House (US) Release Date September 18, 1987 Creator Jeff Franklin Cast John Stamos , Bob Saget , Dave Coulier , Candace Cameron Bure , Jodie Sweetin , Lori Loughlin , Mary-Kate Olsen , Ashley Olsen Main Genre Comedy Seasons 8

