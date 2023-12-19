The Big Picture Full House was a beloved family sitcom with a lovable cast that became a staple of the late '80s and early '90s.

When Full House debuted on ABC on September 22, 1987, there was no reason to think that yet another family-centered sitcom was going to change television history. It started off slow, but after a few seasons, it moved to ABC's Friday night lineup, called TGIF, and became one of its biggest shows. For eight seasons and 192 episodes, Full House was a must-see for families. It took a predictable approach to comedy, but with its lovable cast of characters (and that unforgettable theme song), Full House became not just a staple of the late 80s and early 90s, but decades later, through its popularity on syndication and later streaming. The everlasting love from fans even led to Netflix's Fuller House, which lasted from 2016-2020.

Full House wasn't a vehicle for a famous star, but rather a series built on an ensemble cast. It was that chemistry that made these actors, from Bob Saget and John Stamos, to Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, household names. With so many people chewing up the scenery, however, it can be easy to forget who is related to who if you're not a massive fan. So, with that in mind, let's break down Full House's family tree.

Full House (US) A widowed sportscaster raises his three daughters with assistance from his rock and roll brother-in-law and madcap best friend. Release Date September 18, 1987 Cast John Stamos , Bob Saget , Dave Coulier , Candace Cameron Bure , Jodie Sweetin , Lori Loughlin , Mary-Kate Olsen , Ashley Olsen Main Genre Comedy

On 'Full House,' Danny Tanner Is a Widow With Three Kids

Bob Saget's Danny (who was actually played by actor John Posey in an unaired pilot) is Full House's center. The plot of the series exists because of his tragic past. When we first meet Danny, he's a widower, mourning the loss of his wife, Pamela. If losing your spouse at such a young age isn't bad enough, Danny also has three very young daughters to raise. It's with that premise that Full House is going for the heartstrings, and not just simple laughs. Danny works first as a sportscaster, and then later as the host of a local morning show called Wake Up, San Francisco. It's his home life where we see Danny the most. He's the farthest thing from a cool dad, but he's a great one. Full House has the traditional tropes of family drama leading to a lesson being learned.

Danny is always there for his three daughters. The oldest is D.J., short for Donna Jo (Candace Cameron). She is your typical teen, one who likes boys and wants her dad to leave her alone, but she is also a strong young woman who is always there for her father and little sisters. The middle sister is Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin). She is more opinionated, a kid who will say whatever pops into her mouth, even if it involves getting her sisters in trouble. She and D.J. squabble often in early seasons. Though she might take it too far sometimes, like looking through her sister's diary, she's a good kid too. The star child is the youngest, little Michelle (the Olsen twins). We first see her as a baby and watch her grow. Michelle is a social butterfly and a bit of a smartass. She gives Full House many of its cutest and funniest moments.

Danny's Brother-in-Law, Jesse, Has a Wife and Two Kids

Danny Tanner's wife had a brother named Jesse Katsopolis (Stamos). When Pam dies, Jesse moves in with his brother-in-law to help Danny begin the process of raising his kids alone, but he ends up staying. Jesse is the epitome of cool. With his thick jet black hair, leather jacket, and musical abilities, he looks like a Greek Elvis. Jesse has long been the bad boy, but when he moves in with Danny and the girls, he finally has to grow up. He learns just as much as they do. We see him being not just an uncle but a friend to the girls, and he has an especially cute relationship with Michelle.

Danny Tanner works alongside a woman named Becky Donaldson (Lori Loughlin). When she meets Jesse, the two become a couple soon after. Jesse is now having to learn how to be a responsible man and let go of his wild ways. In Season 4, they marry and then take up residence inside Danny's attic, which has been transformed into a nice mini-home. Becky keeps Jesse grounded, and with him now being a more mature grown up, he and Becky start a family in Season 5, when they have their own kids, twin sons Alex (Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit) and Nicky (Blake Tuomy-Wilhoit). We get to see the beginnings of their personalities form in the final seasons of Full House. Nicky and Alex are energetic kids, and everyone has a hard time keeping up with them.

Joey Is the Bachelor of 'Full House'

Every sitcom needs the funny guy comic relief. For another TGIF show, Family Matters, it was Steve Urkel (Jaleel White). For one more Friday night show, Step by Step, it was Cody Lambert (Sasha Mitchell). For Full House, it's Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier). Joey has been best friends with Danny Tanner since they were kids, and he, too, moves in with his friend to help with the kids. He takes up residence in the basement, and even though he is now in the same situation as Jesse, the two are not alike. Joey isn't the cool guy; instead, he's the clown. He wants to be a stand-up comedian and always has an impression of some cartoon character to try out in any situation. Jesse quickly settles down, but Joey struggles to meet anyone. His relationships come and go. His family and comedy seem to be his priority. He doesn't ever find his love or have a family, though that changes when Fuller House comes around.

There are two other characters around so often that you would assume they are family as well. Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) is the next door neighbor and D.J.'s best friend, but she's at the Tanner house so often that if you didn't watch often, you'd think she was one of Danny's daughters too. She's more than a bit of an airhead, but she is always there for D.J.

Showing up in Season 5 is Steve Hale (Scott Weinger). Steve is D.J.'s boyfriend when she's in high school and ends up becoming part of the main cast. He has the jock stereotype as a pretty boy wrestler, but he's a good kid who loves D.J. and cares about the Tanners.

Full House's unconventional family ended up becoming one of television's most popular. The family would only continue to grow in Fuller House, but it's that first series we'll never forget. They felt like our family, so much so that when Bob Saget tragically passed away in 2022, he was mourned as "America's Dad." He will live on forever in Full House as part of America's family.

Every season of Full House is available to stream on Hulu.

