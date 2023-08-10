The Big Picture Stanley Kubrick's meticulousness extended to the production of Full Metal Jacket, as he went to great lengths to recreate the conditions of the Vietnam War in England.

The casting process for the film was turbulent, with Kubrick not being able to secure his first choices for many roles and even facing conflicts with some actors.

Despite the challenges faced during production, Full Metal Jacket remains a profound and captivating war movie, often hailed as one of the most impactful depictions of the Vietnam War.

Stanley Kubrick's meticulousness was the stuff of urban legends. To put it simply, the renowned filmmaker was very particular when it came to his movie sets. However, for his Vietnam War film Full Metal Jacket, he didn't see the necessity of going to Vietnam or any other tropical country in Southeast Asia to mimic the conditions. Kubrick infamously had a great fear of flying and decided to replicate the feel of a war zone in his home country of England. Despite shooting in the comfort of his country and residence, this decision turned out to be a blessing and a bane. Regardless of the circumstances, the final product is still considered to be one of the definitive pictures of the historic event, as well as a stellar examination of the human condition in wartime. As well-regarded as the final product is, though, the production itself was riddled with one disaster after the next.

Where Did Stanley Kubrick's Idea for 'Full Metal Jacket' Come From?

Initially starting as an idea to make a holocaust film, Stanley Kubrick's meeting with American author and war correspondent Michael Herr eventually delved into a conversation on the Vietnam War. The filmmaker then discovered The Short Timers, a fascinating novel by Gustav Hasford about his experiences during the conflict. Stanley was moved by the contents of the book, particularly with the poeticism of its dialogue, and its stark quality.

The trio of Kubrick, Herr, and Hasford painstakingly adapted the novel into a script through an almost assembly-line process. Kubrick finished the entire first draft and sent orders to the two authors regarding specific scenes, which they would both send separately. He would then read their submissions, edit them, and send other instructions to the authors. This writing process would then repeat itself until they finished the entire document. It was a dictatorial management style, all too common in the lore of a Kubrick film. He would get to decide what was in the final screenplay, with Herr and Hasford not knowing how much they have contributed, which would then result in disputes over the crediting of the script. Thus, the roots of Full Metal Jacket intertwine with its very nature of resistance and conflict.

Why Casting 'Full Metal Jacket' Was So Wild

The casting process was no different. According to Stanley Kubrick's biography by Vincent LoBrutto, Stanley Kubrick reviewed over 800 auditions on videotape, diligently screening until he found the best ones for the job. While he had a reputation for being a perfectionist, Kubrick didn't get to have his first choices for the majority of the cast. The heart of the picture, Private Joker, was originally meant for Anthony Michael Hall. Enduring over eight months of negotiations regarding his role, the conversations inevitably stalled due to a failure to agree on financial concerns. Bruce Willis was also offered the role but rejected playing the character because of his commitment to Moonlighting. Val Kilmer reportedly auditioned for the role but was so incensed by Kubrick selecting Matthew Modine to play Private Joker that he confronted him when they chanced upon each other at a restaurant. As it turns out, Modine did not audition, nor did he have any prior intentions of joining the production. This eventful conversation led Modine to call his agent to send the filmmaker scenes from his previous works. A few weeks later, Kubrick sent him a letter with a copy of the script, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Full Metal Jacket was a film of two halves, representing the duality of man, a central tenet to its entire narrative. The first part, where all the drafted privates are trained by a drill sergeant, needed to have the authenticity of a real-life boot camp. To ensure this, Kubrick hired a former drill instructor in R. Lee Ermey to act as his technical advisor for the character of Gunnery Sergeant Hartman. Ermey wanted to be a part of the film, but, according to Kubrick's biography, the filmmaker thought he wasn't vicious enough to play the part. With the benefit of hindsight, this is a blunder that the infamously scrupulous Kubrick luckily avoided, due in no small part to Ermey's insistence. The former real-life drill sergeant for the U.S. Army interviewed each of the film extras in character. Eventually noticed because of his innate charisma and talent, Kubrick relented and not only cast him for the part but gave him creative freedom to improvise his lines. It is an extreme rarity to get the notoriously strict filmmaker to give someone leeway to come up with their own dialogue, but being billed by Kubrick himself as a genius for the part has its own accompanying rewards.

Other big named stars were also considered for some roles. Arnold Schwarzenegger was considered to be up for the role of Animal Mother but declined due to his commitments to The Running Man. Adam Baldwin eventually snagged it for himself, delivering one of the best performances of his career. According to Kubrick's biography, the character of Gomer Pyle was the most difficult to find an actor for. However, chance proved to multiply in the case of Full Metal Jacket. Matthew Modine ran into Vincent D'Onofrio when the latter worked as a doorman for The Hard Rock Cafe, and urged him to audition for Kubrick. After viewing his tapes, Stanley asked him to gain weight for the part, and he accepted, portraying an interesting character study of a man who is driven to his breaking point.

'Full Metal Jacket' Had a Toxic Working Environment (Literally)

Principal photography took place for a year, from August 1985 to 1986. Several locations in England were utilized for the shooting, which included Cambridgeshire, Millenium Mills, and most importantly, the disused Beckton Gas Works. Kubrick, as characteristic of his methods, went on to recreate the destruction of the war as accurately as he could. The production acquired real M41 tanks from a colonel who was a fan of the director, and leased S55 helicopters, rifles, and other weaponry from reputable sources. The filmmaker had buildings blown up, wrecked, and deconstructed, and even imported Spanish trees and plastic tropical plants from Hong Kong to achieve an almost authentic imitation of the battlefield. The fauna in England wasn't anything like the tropics, but as his reputation has repeatedly shown, Kubrick was willing to make everything look as if it was exactly shot on location.

Shooting at a decommissioned gas plant had its own disadvantages. Carcinogens were known to be underneath the soil, and asbestos was everywhere. Modine even described the horrific showers they would take after, where the water would turn into a cobalt-esque blue because of the chemicals in their body. The Vietnam sequences were shot first, and it was to the benefit of the actors involved. They could finish all the hard stuff first, take a break, and then resume a more relaxed activity. While shooting several sequences in a boot camp can hardly be called relaxing, it sure is a lot easier compared to walking along toxic chemicals all day. Having their heads shaved once a week for continuity purposes must have felt like a day at the spa compared to their workdays on a wasteland.

'Full Metal Jacket' Had Its Share of Feuds and Accidents

When the boot-camp scenes were ready to be shot, they were met with saddening news. Disaster struck as R. Lee Ermey was involved in a near-fatal accident off-set when his car skidded off the road. All of his ribs on one side were broken, which caused the veteran to be out for four and a half months. This halted production, but it was better than canceling the entire film altogether. If Ermey had perished in that unfortunate event, who knows if Kubrick would have still pursued the project, knowing that the Gunnery Sergeant could only have been played by the actor.

A feud between the top two stars, Modine and D'Onofrio, was also brewing. True to his character, Modine was often joking around the extras, which D'Onofrio was not very fond of. The conversation about Matthew being a real-life joker had the two almost coming to blows, effectively ending their friendship for the rest of the production. D'Onofrio was also heavily invested in the character, and he was reportedly getting weirder and weirder each day, to which his other cast members did not respond well. Apparently, it was all for the best as it lent some realism to their characters. That's why the hits coming from those towel-covered soap bars were so pronounced. It was all too real for them. Despite these events, the two have patched things up, and continue to be close friends.

'Full Metal Jacket' Remains a Profound War Movie

Even though the production has gone through countless tribulations (and takes), the end result is a picture for the ages. While not as poetic as Apocalypse Now, and even considered to be one of Kubrick's lesser works for some, Full Metal Jacket remains an entrancing piece of cinema. The stereotypical drill sergeant in popular culture owes its allegiance to this picture, along with the reputation of being one of the most profound anti-war films in existence.

It is philosophical, conflicted, and downright terrifying, all of which embody the essence of a conflict that continues to plague the minds of its veterans. It made stars out of its relatively unknown cast at the time and fulfilled the longing of audiences for a Kubrick war film. It is gripping, darkly comic at times, and deserving of its continuous praise from fans and critics alike. It was Vietnam to an extent, and it was representative of the tumultuous production that stands as one of Kubrick's most memorable directorial efforts.