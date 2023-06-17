Stanley Kubrick’s 1987 war drama Full Metal Jacket is probably most remembered for exploring the toxic nature of hyper-masculinity in the military, but who knew that the environment in which they shot the iconic film was just as toxic, literally? Years after the movie's release, it was revealed that Full Metal Jacket was filmed at an abandoned chemical plant in London and was far from the first production to shoot there. In a movie filled with violence at the hands of young men brainwashed into brutality, you would never guess that the set of the film had the potential to be just as deadly as the men portrayed in it. So, how did a toxic wasteland responsible for manufacturing carcinogens become a hot place to film in the 1980s?

Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Full Metal Jacket’ Was Shot at a Chemical Plant

Most people who’ve seen Full Metal Jacket probably associate the movie with its first act, in which a group of young American men goes through vigorous training in order to join the forces of the Vietnam War. The recruits are verbally and physically abused by the relentless Sergeant Hartman (R. Lee Ermey) until one struggling recruit (Vincent D’Onofrio) is pushed to his breaking point and kills both Sergeant Hartman and himself. In an incredibly jarring transition to the juxtaposing tune of “These Boots Are Made For Walkin’,” the movie immediately jumps into its second act, wherein the young men find themselves in a war-torn Vietnam. Actor Matthew Modine, who plays Private Joker, told CinemaBlend that much of the movie’s second half was shot at the abandoned Beckton Gas Works plant in London, which was known for manufacturing hazardous chemicals.

For a brief history, Beckton Gas Works began production in 1879 and was a manufacturer of things like coal tar, crude benzole, and coal gas, as well as small batches of other chemicals like picoline, quinoline, acenaphthene, anthracene, and dicyclopentadiene. Basically, these are all things you don’t really want to be breathing in or touching at all, so being exposed to them for 12 hours a day while shooting a movie was definitely not ideal. With the shift to natural gas in the 1960s, the plant started a slow decline, but had an unexpected 15 minutes of fame during its dying years as a shooting location for the British comedy It’s a Square World. The show even used mounds of toxic chemical waste to film mountaineering scenes.

‘For Your Eyes Only’ and ‘Nineteen Eighty-Four’ Were Shot at Beckton Gas Works

Beckton officially shut down on June 1, 1970, and became a relatively popular shooting location, with movies like the 1981 James Bond film For Your Eyes Only, and the 1984 adaptation of Nineteen Eighty-Four filming scenes at the abandoned facility. By the time Full Metal Jacket was being shot in 1985, Beckton Gas Works was set to be demolished, so Kubrick was free to destroy buildings at will. As Kubrick revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone, manufacturing fake rubble that looks real is surprisingly tricky, so being able to create actual wreckage by blowing up real buildings made for a much more convincing set. Kubrick was free to decimate buildings as he pleased in order to show a Huế devastated by the Vietnam War.

According to Leon Vitali, a frequent collaborator of Kubrick’s who also served as casting director on Full Metal Jacket, Beckton was constructed by a company of architects who also built buildings in Huế, so all they had to do to make everything look authentic was “dress it up, put signs on it and blow it up.” What nobody thought about at the time, however, was that the buildings of Beckton Gas Works, already rife with cancerous chemicals, were also made using asbestos, which can cause a plethora of lung diseases. Therefore, every time they blew up buildings, the dust being spread around the film set was riddled with toxins.

A few projects made use of the post-apocalyptic look and shot at Beckton after its demolition, and bizarrely, from 1989 to 2001 the aforementioned mounds of toxic chemicals were used as a dry ski slope dubbed the Beckton Alps. As of 2001, there is virtually no trace of the plant, with some of the surrounding area now being composed of light industrial estates and commercial housing, which given what we know now, also seems like a pretty bad idea. However, according to Greenspace Information for Greater London (GiGL), the artificial Alps are now sealed in clay to contain any harmful chemicals, and now there are actually some flourishing grasslands in the area.

Matthew Modine Has a Permanent Cough Since 'Full Metal Jacket'

Thankfully, most of the cast and crew of Full Metal Jacket haven’t reported being ill after having shot the movie in such a hazardous environment. However, in an interview with The Independent, Modine said that he’s had a permanent cough since shooting the iconic war movie, saying “I feel like I’ve had a catarrh in my throat ever since that film!” He also told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020 that when he would come home and clean off after a day of shooting, the bath water would turn “cobalt blue” with the remnants of chemicals that had accumulated on his skin. Modine was also in virtually every scene shot at Beckton, so who knows if he was exposed to more chemicals than his coworkers.

While shooting at Beckton Gas Works proved to be incredibly effective and helped to make Full Metal Jacket one of the best war movies of all time, it’s brutal to think that the movie was (unwittingly) made at the expense of its team’s health. Similar to how we can look back in horror at how the actors of The Wizard of Oz were covered in asbestos because it looked like snow, we can look back on the poisonous set of Full Metal Jacket and be grateful that we’re learning more and more about how to keep actors and filmmakers safe, and not literally poison them every time they come into work.