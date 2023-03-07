Stanley Kubrick is renowned as one of the greatest filmmakers of all-time for many reasons, most notably his ability to explore many different genres. Kubrick was unafraid to tackle space adventures (2001: A Space Odyssey), psychological horror (The Shining), historical epics (Barry Lyndon), sexual thrillers (Eyes Wide Shut), courtroom dramas (Paths of Glory), dystopian satires (A Clockwork Orange), or small-scale heist capers (The Killing). However, one of his finest films encompasses many subgenres; Full Metal Jacket is a thrilling war epic, an intimate study of masculinity, a condemnation of American imperialism, and a satire of how jingoism and nationalism haunts souls. Given how many themes it encompasses, it’s no surprise that there are kernels of truth within the narrative. While not directly an adaptation of true events, there are elements of Full Metal Jacket that were inspired by true stories.

Full Metal Jacket follows the experiences of a group of American soldiers during some of the pivotal events of the Vietnam War. Private Joker Davis (Matthew Modine), Gomer Pyle (Vincent D’Onofrio), Animal Mother (Adam Baldwin), Cowboy (Arliss Howard), and their companions endure an excruciating, brutal boot-camp training from the inflammatory senior drill instructor Gunnery Sergeant Hartman (R. Lee Ermey). Following their completion, the squad ventures into the heart of the jungle to face the Vietnamese they’ve been told are enemies, sacrificing their humanity as they engage in heartless violence.

RELATED: For Stanley Kubrick, the More Morally Compromised His Characters Are the Better

Full Metal Jacket was released during a period that saw the debut of many Vietnam epics, including Platoon, Casualties of War, Born on the Fourth of July, and Hamburger Hill. However, Kubrick’s masterpiece stood out for its unique plot structure. With one segment focused entirely on the American training experience and the other set within the midst of combat, Kubrick explored the starkness of these two sources of evil in comparison to each other. Kubrick was renowned for the obsessive level of research he put into his best films, and it’s no surprise that there are elements of history that were worked into the plot of Full Metal Jacket.

'Full Metal Jacket' Was Based on the Novel 'The Short-Timers'

Image via Warner Bros.

Kubrick, Michael Herr, and Gustav Hasford received an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, as Full Metal Jacket was based on Hasford’s novel The Short-Timers. The novel explores a similar story of Joker Squadron amidst the Tet Offensive, and it received critical acclaim for its unflinching depiction of combat and the haphazard nature of the U.S. operation. Hasford wrote a 1990 sequel entitled The Phantom Blooper: A Novel of Vietnam and intended to write a third chapter in his “Vietnam Trilogy,” but he sadly passed away before completing the final installment.

Hasford served as a combat correspondent in the U.S. 1st Marine Division during the Tet Offensive of the Vietnam War. As a military justice, Hasford wrote many stories accounting what he had witnessed in the publications Leatherneck Magazine, Pacific Stars and Stripes, and Sea Tiger. While The Short-Timer’s was referred to as “literary fiction,” the events were heavily inspired by his own experiences, and the book has been described as “semi-autobiographical.”

The Short-Timers did not include any of the names of those that Hasford encountered during his service. Many characters are composites of various individuals, while others are completely fictional. However, Hasford had himself served in the Battle of Huế, earning the Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal with Valor Device for the detail of his coverage. This is a major storyline in The Short-Timers that is faithfully brought to life, enhanced by Hasford’s remembrance of strategic locations, terminology, battle records, and combat parameters. The novel was noted for Hasford’s inclusion of military slang -- “short-timers” are soldiers that are almost completed with their tour, “lifers” are authority figures that abuse lower-ranked soldiers, and “poges” are those that serve in noncombat positions, such as clerks, cooking staff, janitors, and mechanics.

Differences Between the Film and the Novel

Image via Warner Bros.

Despite Hasford’s work on the screenplay, there are many differences that distinguish The Short-Timers and Full Metal Jacket. Kubrick was first intrigued by the novel due to his interest in telling a bifurcated narrative, while The Short-Timers includes three distinct segments. Full Metal Jacket expands upon the novel’s first segment for the training sequence, particularly in the depiction of Hartman, who is renamed from the novel’s Gerheim. In the novel, Gerheim is slightly friendlier and even praises Pyle towards the end for emerging from the abuse at the hands of the other soldiers. Joker also provides more details in the novel about Pyle’s mental state and cognition.

The second half of the film mostly draws inspiration from the novel’s second chapter with occasional details from the third. While the Battle of Huế is included in the second chapter, the squad’s battle with snipers isn’t introduced until the third. Many events in the novel are condensed, with some completely removed. The second part of the novel contains a sequence where Joker originally meets his squad at the cinema, Rafter Man’s transformation into a cannibal, the death of a young Vietnamese girl, and the squad’s practice of killing rats out of boredom. The film also omits Rafter Man’s death and its effect on the squad entirely.

Other sources of information were also used to inspire the narrative of Full Metal Jacket. Kubrick conducted his own research, and Herr, the film’s other co-writer, was also a journalist during the Vietnam War who covered his experience for Esquire. Herr’s coverage was incorporated to an unknown extent. Ermey was also a lifelong veteran and used his own experiences to inspire and expand upon the character of Hartman. The Short-Timer’s is more satirical than the dour tone of Full Metal Jacket; Kubrick included the final sequence of the soldiers singing the “Mickey Mouse Club” theme in order to satirize American cultural dominance as it relates to military expansion.

Full Metal Jacket never presents itself as a work of nonfiction, but the incorporation of real events and the experiences of the writers certainly enhanced the inhumane nature of the Vietnam War that Kubrick intended to unpack. It remains both one of the greatest war films ever made and one of Kubrick’s very best, and neither of those are small statements.