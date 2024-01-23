This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards have been announced, featuring films like Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Poor Things.

Notable actors such as Christopher Nolan, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Ryan Gosling, Lily Gladstone, and Emma Stone are up for awards.

The show will be broadcast on March 10, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, with voting for the awards winners taking place from February 22 to February 27.

2023 was quite the year for cinema, with records smashed and the quality of some of Hollywood's best work pushing new boundaries. Now, the time to recognise those achievements has come, as the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards have just been announced, with Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things the big names on the ballot, as expected.

All four films are represented in the big hitter categories, with the likes of Christopher Nolan, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Ryan Gosling, Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone up for awards. As ever, there were plenty of expected nominations but the excitement always comes with the surprise nods, which we got in sensational fashion this morning after Sandra Hüller and Colman Domingo received nominations in the acting categories.

Voting for the awards winners will take place between Thursday, February 22 and Tuesday, February 27. The show will be broadcast on March 10, live on ABC, and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The full list can be seen down below.

Best Picture

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives"

“Poor Things"

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Director

Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”)

Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”)

Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)

Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Best Actress

Annette Bening (“Nyad”)

Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Sandra Hüller (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”)

Emma Stone (“Poor Things)

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)

Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)

Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”)

Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)

Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”)

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”)

Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Robert Downey, Jr. (“Oppenheimer”)

Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)

Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”)

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”)

Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”)

America Ferrera (“Barbie”)

Jodie Foster (“Nyad”)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”)

Best International Feature Film

“Io Capitano” (Matteo Garrone, Italy)

“Society of the Snow” (J.A. Bayona, Spain)

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (İlker Çatak, Germany)

“The Zone of Interest” (Jonathan Glazer, United Kingdom)

“Perfect Days” (Wim Wenders, Japan)

Best Cinematography

Hoyte van Hoytema (“Oppenheimer”)

Ed Lachman (“El Conde”)

Matthew Libatique (“Maestro”)

Rodrigo Prieto (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Robby Ryan (“Poor Things”)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig and (“Barbie”)

Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”)

Cord Jefferson (“American Fiction”)

Tony McNamara (“Poor Things”)

Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer)

Best Original Screenplay

Samy Burch and Alex Mechanik (“May December”)

Bradley Cooper and Josh Singer (“Maestro”)

Arthur Harari and Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

David Hemingson (“The Holdovers”)

Celine Song (“Past Lives”)

Best Animated Feature

“The Boy and the Heron,” Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki

“Elemental,” Peter Sohn and Denise Ream

“Nimona,” Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary

“Robot Dreams,” Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal

Best Visual Effects

“The Creator” Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould

“Godzilla Minus One” Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould

“Napoleon” Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould

Best Editing

“Anatomy of a Fall” Laurent Sénéchal

“The Holdovers” Kevin Tent

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Thelma Schoonmaker

“Oppenheimer” Jennifer Lame

“Poor Things” Yorgos Mavropsaridis

Best Production Design

“Barbie” Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer

“Killers of the Flower Moon” Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

“Napoleon” Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff

“Oppenheimer” Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman

Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman “Poor Things” Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Luisa Abel, Jason Hamer, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, and Ahou Mofid (“Oppenheimer”)

Mark Couler, Nadia Stacey, and Josh Weston (“Poor Things”)

Kay Georgiou, Sian Grigg, Kazu Hiro, and Lori McCoy-Bell (“Maestro”)

Karen Hartley and Suzi Battersby (“Golda”)

Ana López-Puigcerver, Belén López-Puigcerver, David Martí, and Montse Ribé (“Society of the Snow”)

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran (“Barbie”)

Ellen Mirojnick (“Oppenheimer”)

Holly Waddington (“Poor Things”)

Jacqueline West (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Janty Yates and David Crossman (“Napoleon”)

Best Sound

“The Creator” Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

“Maestro” Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

“Oppenheimer” Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell

“The Zone of Interest” Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn

Best Documentary Feature

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters” Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha

“To Kill a Tiger” Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim

“20 Days in Mariupol” Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath

Best Documentary Short Subject

“The ABCs of Book Banning” Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic

“The Barber of Little Rock” John Hoffman and Christine Turner

“Island in Between” S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien

“The Last Repair Shop” Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó” Sean Wang and Sam Davis

Best Live Action Short

“The After” Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham

“Invincible” Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron

“Knight of Fortune” Lasse Lyskjær Noer and Christian Norlyk

“Red, White and Blue” Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar” Wes Anderson and Steven Rales

Best Animated Short

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Best Original Song

“It Never Went Away”— Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson (“American Symphony”)

“What Was I Made For?”— Billie Eilish and Finneas (“Barbie”)

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People”—The Osage Tribe (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

“I’m Just Ken”— Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (“Barbie”)

“The Fire Inside”— Diane Warren (“Flamin’ Hot”)

Best Original Score