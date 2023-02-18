We’ve seen it time and time again in sports stories: the tale of the underdog. The plucky rebel who appears seemingly out of nowhere and wages war against the powerful, sinister establishment. But now there’s a new Netflix docuseries about golf that subverts this narrative and flips it on its head.

The prolific production company Box to Box Films is back again this year with another insider sports docuseries. After chronicling Formula 1 and tennis, now the cameras are pointed at the PGA tour in Full Swing. While Drive to Survive aimed to popularize F1 in the United States, and Break Point showcased the next generation of tennis stars, Full Swing aims to revamp the PGA and take down its newest competitor: LIV Golf. Backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, as well as Phil Mickelson and former President Donald Trump, LIV Golf is the first existential threat to the PGA in years. As we dive into the first season of Full Swing, we’ll see how the upstart underdog LIV Golf is framed as an evil adversary to the establishment PGA, thus giving us a new twist on the timeless underdog narrative.

An Establishment Hero and a Rebel Villain

Full Swing is certainly not subtle in its portrayals of the PGA and LIV. In the opening of the first episode, the PGA tour is described as “the pinnacle of men’s professional golf.” Later in the same episode, retired golfer Brandel Chamblee calls LIV a threat to “the foundation of the game.” Chamblee discusses the allure of big-money contracts being offered to PGA players by LIV and wonders who will “draw a line in the sand.” Framing the PGA vs. LIV battle as a moral issue and implying that LIV golfers lack integrity is an interesting defense of the PGA’s more traditional values. At times, the PGA has been criticized for being stuffy and overly formal. But when faced with an adversary that seems to flout conventional morality, the PGA’s tendency to cling to tradition comes across as a commitment to moral decency.

A Choice Between Money or Morality

Episode 3, “Money or Legacy,” largely revolves around golfer Ian Poulter, who is being courted by LIV with a colossal amount of cash. Poulter is a PGA veteran with a colorful personality (and colorful pants). As he considers whether to leave the PGA, the episode drops hints as to his thinking. He mentions that he wants to leave behind a secure nest egg for his children. He also talks about growing up without much money and makes it clear that this is why he wants a better life for his kids. His reasoning for taking the money and joining LIV is presented in about as wholesome a way as possible. One can easily understand Ian’s point of view. Until, of course, there’s a montage of news commentators ripping apart anyone who participates in LIV due to Saudi Arabia’s many alleged human rights violations.

Poulter is also losing his touch a bit as he ages and when he participates in a tournament in which he doesn’t play well enough to make money, it’s obvious he’s wondering why he’s still bothering with the PGA. There is something to be said about the fact that many golfers are effectively working for free in some PGA tournaments. LIV offers big contracts with guaranteed money coming in. From a financial perspective, it’s not hard to see why players would be tempted by a LIV offer.

Image via Netflix

When the Full Swing cameras show up at a LIV event, a music cue with the lyrics “all I want is cash” plays. (The show is being pretty cheeky here in its editorializing.) Aesthetically, LIV’s event is sleek and modern-looking, and the company has a black, almost futuristic logo. The look is almost like a blend of Tesla and Darth Vader. There’s no doubt that LIV thinks of itself as an exciting, perhaps cocky, new outfit intent on changing the game of golf. Most of the players are dismissive of questions about the morality of participating in a Saudi-backed tournament. During a press conference, one reporter asks Poulter “Is there any way you wouldn’t play on a moral basis if the money was right?” Poulter refuses to answer the question.

Underdog Role Reversal

In Episode 5, “American Dreams,” we learn that PGA players who have signed up with LIV have been banned from the PGA. LIV’s players knew this was a risk before signing on any dotted lines. Taking the morality of playing for LIV out of the equation for a moment, it’s clear that the PGA is the Goliath to LIV’s David. LIV may have a lot of money but it doesn’t have the prestige or power of the PGA. When compared to classic underdog sports stories, such as Rocky, it’s evident that there’s a role reversal happening here. In most inspirational tales, the evil adversary is nearly always bigger and more established than the plucky hero. By turning this idea on its head, Full Swing makes its story much more complicated and interesting. Although the show itself certainly favors the PGA over LIV, some viewers may not agree. It may be a bit counter-intuitive to root for the establishment, but that’s what Full Swing wants its audience to do.

'Full Swing's Subversion of Sports Cliches Is What Makes It Unique

Image via Netflix

Regardless of where individual audience members land on the PGA vs. LIV debate, the editorial choice to portray LIV as an evil underdog is certainly a unique way to defend the PGA. Perhaps part of the reason why this first season of Full Swing feels so different, from a storytelling perspective, is that reality rarely matches up to narrative formulas. It may be satisfying when David topples Goliath or when Luke Skywalker and friends bring down the Empire, but life tends to be much more complicated than those stories, with many shades of gray.

In a sense, Full Swing has no choice but to subvert storytelling cliches due to the complex reality of what’s happening right now in the world of golf. But whether it’s just good luck or good documentary filmmaking or a bit of both, this subversion is what sets Full Swing apart, not just from Box to Box Film’s previous entries, but from most sports stories entirely.