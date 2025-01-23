February arrives in just a few days, and with it comes the much-anticipated golf season as Netflix’s Full Swing returns for a third run. Taking to their official X account, PGA Tour, also behind the docuseries, announced that Season 3 will premiere on Tuesday, February 25, about a year after Season 2 debuted. Alongside the announcement were the names of the players to be featured this season, some of whom are returning from the last installment.

As a collaboration between Netflix and the PGA Tour, Full Swing gives a behind-the-scenes look at the players on and off the course across a season of high-stakes competition during the PGA Tour. All eight episodes of Season 1 were originally released on February 15, 2023, and the following month, Netflix renewed the series for a second season. Season 2 premiered on March 6, 2024, and also had eight episodes. Executive producers attached to the docudrama are Chad Mumm, James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin, Warren Smith, Mark W. Olsen, Michael Riceman, and Chris Wandell.

With Season 3 of Full Swing over a month away, here are the names of players to be featured: Ludvig Åberg, Keegan Bradley, Joel Dahmen, Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Min Woo Lee, Minjee Lee, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Neal Shipley, Nick Taylor, Sahith Theegala, Justin Thomas, Camilo Villegas and Gary Woodland.

What Other Sports Documentaries Are on Netflix?

Over the years, Netflix has added several sports-themed productions to its catalog, particularly documentaries following the professional lives of athletes. Some of them include Greg Whiteley’s America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders; David Beckham’s titular four-part series; Cheer, another cheerleading documentary from Whiteley; the racing series Formula 1: Drive to Survive; Last Chance U which explores the inner workings of junior college football; The Last Dance, a 10-part docuseries about Michael Jordan and the ’90s Chicago Bulls; Noami Osaka; Open Heart; Quarterback which follows three of the biggest quarterbacks in the game throughout the 2022 season, another football-centered series, Receiver and lastly, everyone’s favorite: Simone Biles Rising, an intimate documentary about Biles’ journey to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Full Swing Season 3 debuts on Netflix on February 25. Stay tuned to Collider for future news about the sports docuseries.

Full Swing Release Date February 15, 2023 Network Netflix Showrunner Directors Writers Franchise(s) Producers James Gay-Rees , Paul Martin , Chad Mumm , Mark W. Olsen

WATCH ON NETFLIX