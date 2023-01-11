After capturing the tension of the Formula 1 season with the innovative sports docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive, Netflix looks to give golf the same informative behind-the-scenes treatment with Full Swing. Originally announced as an untitled docuseries back in January 2022, the show will follow a diverse range of golfers as they endure the stresses that come with a season on the PGA TOUR. With the series slated to give an intimate look into the top athletes of the sport, Netflix released a new trailer that introduces the players fans will get to know over the course of the season and teases the highs and lows each will face.

Immediately, Season 1 is set up to be a thrilling ride as the raw emotion of the golfers is on full display. All the biggest athletes from Scottie Scheffler to Brooks Koepka are shown as they all explain just how difficult playing on the PGA TOUR is and what their mindset is as they approach a new season. Each one balances a home and family life with training and life-changing events that could turn their fortunes around within a week. Special reverence is given to the legendary Rory McIlroy, the #1 player in the world and one of the greatest athletes in golf's history, as he speaks on pushing the game forward for the next generation of players.

Like Drive to Survive, Full Swing looks to more deeply involve fans in the biggest events of the PGA season, showing both how players prepare for and react to the outcome of the various competitions. Cameras will specifically be trained on THE PLAYERS, the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, the U.S. Open, The Open Championship, and the FedEx Cup Playoffs across eight episodes.

Image via Netflix

Full Swing Has a Sports-Minded Team Behind Its Creation

The same team behind Drive to Survive, Box to Box Films, is back to produce Full Swing for Netflix in coordination with the PGA. This time around, they'll also work alongside Explained producers Vox Media Studios. Executive producers include Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen for Vox Media Studios and James Gay-Rees, Warren Smith, and Paul Martin for Box to Box Films alongside David Check whose name has been attached to numerous in-depth sports series including 30-for-30 and A Season With which goes behind-the-scenes with various teams throughout sports as they forge through their individual seasons.

Full Swing lands on Netflix on February 15. Check out the trailer below to meet some of the players who will participate in the series.