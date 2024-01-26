After its release in April 2009, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood was released, serving as a reboot to its predecessor series, Fullmetal Alchemist, that stuck closer to the story represented in the manga than the original 2003 show had. Upon its original public release and to this very day, it has become unanimously known as one of the best anime series of all time by fans and critics alike.

Given the series' high praise, the show is packed to the brim with episodes of absolutely stellar quality. What makes a good episode of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is some wonderful animation by Studio Bones, great voice acting from both the sub and dub, tightly woven fight scenes that have immense impact and greatly compelling characters that rope in and attach viewers emotionally.

10 "The Dwarf in the Flask" – Season 1, Episode 40

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

After the blood of a slave was used in an experiment many years ago, a formless and immortal creature was created and given the name of Homunculus. Throughout the course of the episode, audiences would watch as Father grew into the terrifying being he is in the present day.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Season 1, Episode 40, "The Dwarf in the Flask" lets viewers in on some big secrets about the origin of the show's primary antagonist, Father. This episode took a lot of viewers by surprise with how dark and borderline horrifying it got at times, especially in the third act of the episode's plot when an entire country of people have their souls ripped from their bodies and the King and his men drop-dead on the spot. A huge turning point in the series is found here, with the crazy revelations of what Father had done in his origin shaping the fear and stakes of the series for viewers moving forward completely.

9 "He Who Would Swallow God" – Season 1, Episode 61

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

All is lost as a being who holds the power to create suns is released onto the world with just our heroes left to save it. Father now hones the ability to block all alchemy, providing a new challenge for the protagonists. After being captured for some time, Edward manages to get ahold of Pride and force his way into the mind of the Homunculus and ultimately kills him.

The parallel between Ed and Pride with their relationships with their fathers makes the end of this episode extremely emotional. Both boys are followers of their fathers, the only difference between them being that Ed's father, Van Hohenheim, has earned respect from Ed, with Pride's father not getting the same luxury. The meaning behind this scene as well, Ed killing Pride, is quite moving. One of Ed's core character flaws up to this point has been his pride, making this scene mean so much more than a victory over the character Pride.

8 An Alchemist's Anguish – Season 1, Episode 4

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

Ed and Al begin to learn more about alchemy from one Shou Tucker, the "Sewing-Life" Alchemist, but things take an unlikely turn as Shou begins to show the Elrics the darker side of alchemy. Shou turns out to be a vile man, terrifyingly fusing his young daughter and dog together, and it's quickly after revealed that he had done the same to his wife.

The episode is all about the dangers of toying with human lives. Shou is obviously painted as a terrible human being, but the episode's themes ask whether the other characters in the story, specifically the Elric brothers, are capable of stooping to Shou's level when things get hard. Will they toy with or take the lives of others to achieve their goals? Was Edward just as bad as him when he practiced Human Transmutation on Alphonse all those years ago? With this, the episode does a wonderful job setting a tone for the series moving forward.

7 "Flame of Vengeance" – Season 1, Episode 53

IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

Word about Colonel Mustang's coup is making its way around the city like wildfire and when a radio signal comes in that gives Colonel Mustang and his men the advantage, Mustang wages battle against the Maes Hughes killer, who is later revealed to be none other than Envy.

If audiences weren't a fan of Colonel Mustang before this episode, they certainly would be after this episode aired. Many reviews from fans online state this being the episode where they really fell in love with Colonel Mustang, the Flame Alchemist. He really gets the spotlight in this episode and his battle with Envy, which could be described better as a slaughter. Mustang spends the entire episode in the spotlight and the results are one incredible episode that gained Mustang even more fans and made him absolutely unforgettable.

6 "Eye of Heaven, Gateway of Earth" – Season 1, Episode 60

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

All hope is lost. The light has vanished, and the end is near. Father ascends to a completely new, mortifying form as the end of the final act begins to draw near. Meanwhile, Edward prepares to face Pride, knowing that it will be no easy task, while Alphonse splinters off to go protect May and arrives just in the nick of time.

The animation in the sixtieth episode of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood features some of the best animation the series has to offer. With the bone-chilling rise of Father in a new design that haunts the dreams of fans everywhere. With such a mortifying design and slick animation, Father truly makes his mark here and defines a villain that sticks around in people's minds to this day. This episode serves as a great setup for the major events to come in the final four episodes.

5 "Journey's End" – Season 1, Episode 64

IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

In the final episode of the series, the journey viewers have witnessed for the last 64 episodes ultimately comes to a close and opens the door for an array of new journeys to send the heroes of the series off on. The protagonists of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood begin to move forward in their lives and live happy lives.

The series finale is considered arguably perfect by a majority of viewers and fans across the world. It's no easy task to finish off a series in a fashion that can please a majority of a show's fan base. Many have failed in the past, but Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood manages to do it in an incredibly impressive manner. It manages to give every character and plot thread a full-circle moment satisfyingly. The episode takes a moment to slow down its pacing and focuses on providing a relaxing and cute tone, making it a perfectly happy ending.

4 "Beyond the Inferno" – Season 1, Episode 54

IMDb Rating: 9.4/10

Hawkeye must resort to extremities when it seems as if Mustang will not be able to control his rage of flames against Envy, who is suffering in his firestorm attack. The true nature of Envy's jealousy is soon revealed, and the audience is almost coerced into feeling sorry for Envy as Mustang's rage nearly becomes villainous.

The main spectacle of this episode, the incident with Mustang, Hawkeye and Envy, is a great commentary on the negative effects of revenge and how leaning too far into it can destroy who you truly are. While Mustang's feelings are valid and justified, his actions are not painted in a good light, and it's made very apparent that he cannot continue to go down this path of revenge in fear of who he may become if he does.

3 "A Fierce Counterattack" – Season 1, Episode 62

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

As Edward, Armstrong, Hawkeye, Mustang, Izumi and Greed wage their brutal battle against Father, the terrible villain attempts to create another Philosopher's Stone. Through the ongoing struggle, Edward gets to meet the peak of his character arc while fighting Father, leading to Alphonse heartbreakingly sacrificing himself for the greater good.

Not only does Edward find the climax of his character arc in this episode, but the show's thesis is conveyed wonderfully and at a perfect time. The idea that the "truth" that every human yearns for is the fact that being human is beautiful, not a restraint and that humans can accomplish so much more than they think they can. Even when terrible things happen, they are not the end and humans can always find a way to transcend that suffering. Edward's arc and the fight taking place are the ultimate medium to translate the thesis for the audience.

2 "Death of the Undying" – Season 1, Episode 19

IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

Alphonse, Mustang, Hawkeye and Jean Havoc begin to search Central Alchemical Laboratory #3 and just as they split up, Mustang and Havoc come across the deadly Lust. Lust soon reveals that she's powered by none other than a Philosopher's Stone.

Lust really gets the spotlight as a villain in this episode and the writing does a stellar job at setting her up as a threat to the rest of the series. It sets the stakes and accomplishes some great power-scaling that shows us just how much more powerful Lust is than the heroes facing her, with her managing to quickly heal from a bullet wound in the leg from Mustang and shredding his Flame Alchemy glove. But not only does the episode do a great job representing Lust's strength, it gives viewers a hint at a potential drawback to her power when the power of the Philosopher Stone in her chest begins to run out of energy, making this a vital episode for the series moving forward.

1 "The Other Side of the Gateway" – Season 1, Episode 63

IMDb Rating: 9.6/10

In an attempt to get him and Alphonse's bodies back, Edward steps up to fight against Father. Edward manages to humble Father through the mere fact that he, a human alchemist, is able to beat someone with the power of God, weaponless. Amidst the battle, Edward loses his metal arm and Alphonse gives up his body to restore Edward's real arm, so he can have the strength to win. After the crushing defeat of Father, Edward sacrifices his alchemy ability to restore Alphonse's body.

Bringing the battle with Father to a climactic close and wrapping up Edward and Alphonse's collective goal to restore their bodies, the penultimate episode brings viewers a fight with such palpable tension that it's almost impossible to look away from. Edward's sacrifice shows just how far he truly has come in his character arc and how much he's matured. Making Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood's ending arc one that is satisfying and wonderful in every way.

