If the opening notes of the song "Again" by Yui spark feelings of fondness in your heart, chances are that's because you're an anime fan who loves Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. If you're not sure what that means, you get to watch one of the greatest anime ever for the first time. Old fans and newcomers alike are in luck, because Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is once again streaming on Netflix.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood tells the story of the Elric brothers, Edward and Alphonse, and their journey to recover their original bodies after making a horrible mistake in childhood. The series is set in a fictional nation called Amestris, which is largely based in the period of the European Industrial Revolution. Alchemy is a commonly practiced art in this world, and it allows those with the skill to create and do incredible things, bound, however, by the Law of Equivalent Exchange. After attempting Human Transmutation, an act that is forbidden in the world of alchemists, to bring back their dead mother and suffering the consequences, the Elrics set out to find the Philosopher's Stone in the hopes of restoring their damaged bodies, but begin to uncover the true nature of their world along the way.

Why Is 'Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood' So Beloved?

Close

Fullmetal Alchemist is one of the most recognizable anime franchises, and it is based on the internationally best-selling manga by Hiromu Arakawa. Brotherhood is actually the second adaptation of the manga series. The first series, titled simply Fullmetal Alchemist, is a much looser adaptation. The initial set up and some early events are largely the same, but as the manga series was not yet completed at the time, the anime began to tell its own unique story, at the request of Arakawa. While differing from the source material, the anime is still well regarded and was very popular, airing on Adult Swim in the U.S.

Brotherhood, however, faithfully adapts the full story of the manga. Spanning across 64 episodes, the anime retells the full story of the Elric brothers and introduces characters and explores critical themes that the original anime adaptation was unable to. Given the later release date, Brotherhood also features much more impressive animation that still holds up as extraordinary, over 15 years after the series' release. With an interesting world, unique powers, complex characters, and beautiful storytelling, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is still considered by many to be some of the best the world of anime has to offer.

Whether you've never seen this wonderful series before, or you're heading back for yet another rewatch, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is now streaming on Netflix. Stay tuned at Collider for more anime and streaming news.

