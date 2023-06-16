Anime fans are used to heartbreak, but there's one moment in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood that stands alone as the most heartbreaking one in the medium. The whole premise of the series is sad in itself: brothers Edward (Romi Park) and Alphonse Elric (Rie Kugimiya) are young alchemists who were abandoned by their father and lost their mother when they were little. They tried to revive her through alchemy and failed, facing the disastrous consequences of Ed losing an arm and a leg and Al losing his entire physical body. Not joyous at all, but they do have good spirits most of the time... until they meet an alchemist called Shou Tucker (Makoto Nagai), his young daughter Nina (Satomi Kōrogi) and their dog, Alexander, and experience the saddest moment ever in an anime.

Before we go on, it's important to establish the concept of alchemy. Like the archaic principle, it consists of using a set of materials to create something new through magic rituals, which are called transmutations. Ed and Al are powerful alchemists themselves, but, as children, they were still learning, so they fumbled with the ritual to revive their mother, and, well, all the rest happened. So alchemy can have disastrous consequences if done irresponsibly, as it's about balance, most of all. Usually, each alchemist has a specialty, and, as we'll see, Shou Tucker's is the worst one.

Who Are the Tuckers in ‘Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood’?

Image via Studio Bones

The main storyline in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood revolves around the Elric brothers searching for a way of restoring Al's physical body. Throughout the series, we see that his mortal form still exists somewhere and can be brought back through alchemy, which, as we know, is all about balance. So they venture through their country learning from many different alchemists who are masters of their craft, and, in the episode "An Alchemist's Anguish," they finally meet the Tuckers.

At first glance, they are a very happy family. Shou Tucker is known as the Sewing-Life Alchemist, as his field of study is transmutation involving living beings — but not humans, as that's illegal. The result of this process is known as a chimera. Once, a long time ago, Shou was able to transmutate two beings together to create a chimera capable of human speech. That's when he started getting funding from the State to continue his studies, and also when his wife left the family. Since then, he's been living with his only daughter Nina and their dog Alexander, both extremely lovable and a dynamic duo of joy.

The Elrics go to Shou Tucker with the hope of learning some of his craft to restore Al's body, or at least Ed's arm and leg. They are dedicated students, and Shou is a good teacher, even if a little obsessed with replicating his success with the first chimera. But the Elrics are also very young and never had any moment in life to actually be children, so they also bond with Nina. Everything fits perfectly, and the episode quickly builds a "family in the commercials" vibe, with everyone getting along perfectly. Leading the good vibes is, of course, Nina, who's a charming kid and is always up to something fun.

Nina Tucker's Life Becomes a Tragedy

Image via Studio Bones

Everything changes all of a sudden toward the end of the Elrics stay with the Tuckers, as Shou comes to them with the news of having finally achieved his goal of producing a second chimera capable of human speech. The boys are excited, of course, because that may well mean a chance at restoring Al's body in the future, and rush to meet this new being with Shou. Only the chimera itself is not impressive visually, with a body very similar to a big dog's, brown hair on its head, and round, disturbingly blank eyes. Edward immediately finds this weird, but keeps it to himself, while Al, as usual, isn't suspicious about anything whatsoever.

Visuals aren't really the important thing about this new chimera, though — what matters is really the ability to comprehend and reproduce human speech, so Shou quickly shows the boys what his creation can do. Now, if the depressed visual of the chimera is already disturbing, its voice is even more so. Shou introduces Edward to the chimera, who slowly lifts its head towards its creator, hears the name of the new acquaintance, and repeats it slowly, in a deep voice: "eh-doh ah-doh." Edward is naturally intrigued and approaches the chimera, but, before he can say anything, it calls him "big brother." It quickly dawns on Edward that this chimera is, in fact, the result of a transmutation between Nina and her dog, Alexander.

Like an animal himself, Edward jumps to Shou's face to confront him, but the Sewing-Life Alchemist doesn't seem bothered at all. In fact, his discomfort is at seeing that Edward caught up with what's really going on. His argument is that he and the Elric brothers are not at all that different, as they also toyed with a person's life, hence their own disfiguration. Ed is left horrified and speechless and only doesn't kill Shou because Al intervenes. To make everything even sadder, the chimera approaches slowly, asking for "dad" and if he's hurt.

Why Is This 'Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood' Scene So Gut-Wrenching?

Image via Studio Bones

What Shou Tucker has done is evil on many levels, the first and foremost being that he sacrificed his own daughter for the sake of his work. This is extremely perverse, implying that he never really cared for Nina and basically kept her as a possible test subject. Also, if this is the second chimera he produced using a human being, and the first was made the around the same time his wife left the family... Yes, she never left, but was instead the test subject that ultimately resulted in the first chimera.

Practicing alchemy with human subjects is strictly forbidden because of the moral implications it has. Even in the real world, we condemn the Nazis' experiments on humans during World War II, and nowadays, people can only be subject to testing medication or beauty projects when there's no possible way of them being harmed. Shou argues that the Elrics also attempted human transmutation, and that's what probably "inspired" him to continue his experiments after so long, but they were children who didn't know better, alone in the world, attempting to bring back their dead mother. More importantly, they suffered the consequences and have to deal with them every day. As the scene plays out, it shows the many beings that Shou keeps in his lab, leaving us with the dark implication that this wasn't only the second time he played with human life like that.

The whole moment became a sort of rite of passage for anime fans. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is mandatory viewing for anyone who's interested in the medium for many reasons, especially its rich lore and compelling premise (who wouldn't want to bring back a dead parent if they could?). So, there's no way to avoid watching "An Alchemist's Anguish," unfortunately (nor should you — it's one of the best anime episodes of all time). It's a crucial moment in the Elric brothers' journey because it shows they will never be free of carrying the weight of their actions around. Nina and Alexander can never be transmutated back, condemned to live for the rest of their days as a single being, so it's possible that Ed and Al can also never achieve their own goal.