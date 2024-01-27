The Big Picture Carl and Lindsay's engagement ended in a breakup, disappointing fans eagerly awaiting their wedding.

Their relationship grew from friends to engaged lovers over several years, with ups and downs along the way.

The new season of Summer House will explore the reasons behind their breakup, revealing who initiated the split.

It started as a best friend turned into a lovers' trope, ended in a failed engagement, and both parties did not speak to each other. Reality stars Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard dated for three years, got engaged, and planned to have a fairytale wedding in Mexico in 2023. It all came crashing down when Carl broke off the engagement the summer before their wedding. The two Summer House stars went through many relationships during the show, and yet they always seemed to gravitate towards each other every time.

They tried to date in the earlier seasons of Summer House, but they were both in different headspaces. It would be something that wouldn't work out, so they decided to continue being friends. Besides their relationships, they went through very tough things personally, especially Carl, which made them grow closer and realize they had feelings for each other. From meeting on a reality show to being engaged, Lindsay and Carl have been through it all, and with the new season of Summer House premiering soon, viewers are eager to see who will come out on top of their broken engagement.

7 The Summer Carl and Lindsay First Locked Eyes

The Former Pair Met in 2016

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard met each other while filming the first season of Summer House. At the time, Carl was a renowned F-boy who loved dating many girls simultaneously, and he caught the attention of his house roommate, Lauren Wirkus. Lindsay, on the other hand, came into the show dating Everett Weston, but they had many ups and downs while living in the Hamptons with everybody, and it was a topic that created rifts in the house because of their constant fighting. Nevertheless, Lindsay and Carl's relationship grew as friends during this season thanks to Kyle Cook being the one who introduced everybody in the house.

6 A Cast Shakeup Causes a Love Triangle of Sorts

Carl Catches Feelings For a New Housemate

For Season 3 of Summer House, there was a big cast shake-up, with Kyle being off the market and bringing his girlfriend Amanda Batula to the cast. Fashion blogger Paige DeSorbo came with Amanda, quickly catching Carl's attention. It was the first time Carl admitted to growing up a little and having a steady relationship, but his relationship with Paige didn't end because they were not on the same page. Carl sought Lindsay's advice about the relationship, which showed a different side of their growing relationship.

5 Sparks Flew, But Came Crashing Down Between Lindsay and Carl

The Fire Ignites But Doesn't Last

Summer House was already establishing itself as a popular reality television show on Bravo, and during the show's fourth season, the first shift was shown on Lindsay and Carl's relationship. They started hanging out a little more often than summer than usual. Rumors began to spread about them being in a relationship, but nothing was confirmed until filming started. Carl expressed he had feelings for Lindsay, enjoyed her company, and would want to pursue a relationship with her.

Things started going well between them initially, but Carl's "More Life" attitude kept the romance from flourishing. He also admits to having commitment issues, ultimately making Lindsay decide to be friends instead to save their friendship.

4 A Co-star's Wedding Brings Carl and Lindsay Together

The Two Begin Planning a Happily Ever After

The summer of 2021 was important for the franchise because the OG of Summer House, Kyle Cook, was officially off the market and marrying Amanda Batula. During that summer, sparks were starting to fly again for Carl and Lindsay, and it was during one of their crazy parties, Lindsay realized her relationship with Carl was different than any other one she had experienced. It was during a prom party when they decided to date, where Lindsay knew they were meant to be together. While this summer was primarily focused on Kyle and Amanda's wedding, viewers saw how the romance between Lindsay and Carl was starting. It wasn't until the wedding that Carl finally expressed his feelings for Lindsay, and she reciprocated back, but they decided to take things slow and not rush into things.

3 Carl and Lindsay Make It Official

The Two Get Cozy During the Winter Months

The new year means a fresh start and a new relationship for Carl and Lindsay. Lindsay officially announced to Page Six that she and Carl were officially dating. She said, "We're definitely dating!" she said. "We don't really talk in labels, Carl and I … [But] we're very much together. We're very happy."

Before he officially started dating Lindsay, Carl went through a personal journey and decided in 2021 to begin his life being sober. This was a big move from the Summer House, whose biggest anthem was "More Life," and partying all the time. This helped him be clear-headed and achieve his priorities on what he wanted for his life. Not only did this help him in his career, but it also made him realize Lindsay was the person for him and who would be with him every step of the way during this new journey.

Carl and Lindsay's relationship grew stronger and stronger as the months passed, and her being his rock through his tough times as a sober person and losing his brother sparked something different in them.

2 Carl and Lindsay Become the Second Summer House Engagement

The Ring Means a Thing

The romance was in the air between them, and things were shifting in their relationship more and more. They dated for almost a year, and Carl decided to propose to Lindsay in Southampton. At the time, alliances were shifting in Summer House, which could have pleased the couple. Still, it was overshadowed by the state of her friendship with Danielle Olivera, who had been the biggest supporter of the relationship. She had her reservations about how fast the relationship was moving. Everyone supported the relationship, but the house questioned it because they had only been dating for a year and were getting engaged. Luckily, during the Season 7 reunion, Lindsay and Danielle could talk everything out about their friendship and go down a new path to rekindle it.

1 Trouble Looms For Carl and Lindsay

The Cracks Begin to Show in Their Relationship

Going into the summer of 2023, it seemed that it would be Lindsay and Carl's last hurrah as an engaged couple before getting married at the end of the year. They were having fun with all their friends in the Hamptons, and even Lindsay celebrated her bridal shower with all her Summer House costars in August, but as all seemed to be going perfectly, it all fell apart in September when they announced they were canceling their wedding and calling off the engagement as well. Rumors surfaced about trouble between the couple, but nothing was set in stone until their announcement. Carl told People Magazine, "We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward among ourselves."

It is unknown how the breakup happened, but rumors swirled that Carl was the one who broke off the engagement, and it will be shown during the new season of the show. Bravo released the trailer for the new season in which audiences will get a front-row seat on this relationship break up.

Summer House is available to stream in the U.S. on Peacock. A new season premieres on Feb. 22.

