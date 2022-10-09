Perhaps one of the most well-known and iconic horror movies of all time, Hellraiser has kept viewers on the edge of their seats for decades. The brutalist and absurdly terrifying 1987 film is about a mystical box that summons extra-dimensional beings called the Cenobites.

They cannot differentiate between pain and pleasure and are extreme sadomasochists. As the new 2022 Hellraiser film is released, real fans should know the secrets of the film.

Origin of Pinhead

Pinhead, the main Cenobite, was actually inspired by a play titled Hunters in the Snow. Doug Bradley, who played Pinhead, was a character who said, “We’ll tear your soul apart.”

In the play that was also directed by Clive Barker (the director and writer of Hellraiser), Bradley plated a torturer called the Dutchman. This character eventually became the basis for Pinhead.

There was a “Maggot and Cockroach” Handler On-Set

Since the movie was filmed in England, there was a law that stated that cockroaches of both sexes were not to be allowed on movie sets because they could cause an infestation.

So, Barker decided to hire someone who could manage the cockroaches. He explained, “They were all male. And we had a fridge…We chilled the maggots and the roaches.”

Cenobites’ Design

From notes on the Box Set of the film series, Baker wrote that the design for the Cenobites’ was strongly influenced by “punk, Catholicism, and the visits I would take to S&M clubs in New York and Amsterdam.”

Barker wanted the Cenobites to be brutal, refined, magnificent, and equally horrifying. Barker put quite a lot of thought and heart into character designs and drew inspiration from a multitude of cultures, lifestyles, and creepy facts.

Clive Barker was Insistent on “Real Actors”

Clive Barker made it a point to make his horror movie different than others at the time. Rather than focus on blood and gore, he was insistent on capturing authentic acting from the actors. In an interview from 1987, Barker explained, “I’m not just taking the 12 most beautiful youths in California and murdering them…I’ve got real actors…”

Barker most definitely made the right decision; casting actors for raw talent, especially in outlandish horror movies, make the films more immersive and believable.

Much of the Dialogue was Dubbed

Both the novel and film were set in England, and the creative team was informed that the film would be more successful if it was set in the United States.

The team wanted to keep everything in the United Kingdom regardless of what other large Hollywood Production companies advised. So, a compromise was made. Much of the dialogue was dubbed by American actors.

The Pinhead Actor Hid From the Cast

Doug Bradley took his character very seriously and decided that he would make Pinhead the main focus. In order to do so, he kept the mystery of the character by remaining hidden from the rest of the cast.

Some cast members did not even know who he was. At the wrap party, much of the cast ignored him because they never recognized who he was or why he was there! In fact, he explained that no one knew he had played Pinhead for quite some time.

Pinhead Almost Went Head-to-Head with Freddy and Jason

The legendary Freddy Vs. Jason film was released in 2003 to a horde of fans who wanted to see the two classic horror characters face off against each other.

In the early drafts of the film, however, Pinhead was supposed to appear when the two characters arrived in Hell. The movie would also help show the origins of Pinhead and how the Hell dimension worked.

Doug Bradley Almost Said “No”

When the idea of playing Pinhead was originally pitched to Bradley, he was strongly opposed to the idea of playing the character since he thought his career would suffer from audiences not recognizing who he was. However, he had a change of heart and decided to take the role after all.

The rest was history, and he became so ingrained in the identity of the character that he was actually credited as a makeup artist as well.

Directorial Debuts

Barker started in Hollywood Film creation by writing screenplays for movies like Underworld (1985) and Rawhead Rex (1986). He became quickly became angry with how his material was handled by other directors with their own artistic visions.

So, he decided to make his directing debut with Hellraiser since it was his material and based on his novella, The Hellbound Heart. Good thing he chose to direct the film itself, since the film has gone down in history as one of the most iconic horror films to date.

The Visual Effects Were Hand-Animated by Clive Barker

Even though the movie is now a legendary horror movie, the film was not even close to that status at the time of its release. The budget was extremely low for how much the film wanted to include.

As production continued, they realized that they did not have enough money for high-cost animation. So, Barker had to animate some sequences (especially those involving the magic box) himself.

