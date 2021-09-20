It's time for a new season of anime!

Funimation has a lot of exciting anime planned for their fall lineup. More than 20 shows are expected to air, including returning anime favorites like Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation and Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon to brand new and exciting series such as Ranking of Kings, The Heike Story, and The Vampire Dies in No Time. All shows will have a subbed or dubbed version.

Sadly, one of the most anticipated anime of the season, Demon Slayer season 2 is not on the list yet, as it has not received a release date. We do know that the new season is expected this Fall, so hopefully, it will not take long for Funimation to specify a release date for it.

Image via Funimation

RELATED: 'Violet Evergarden: the Movie' Trailer Reveals the End of Netlix's Tearjerking Anime

New series viewers can look forward to are:

The Heiki Story, airing September 15 – Biwa who is taken by the powerful Taira Clan, also known as the Heike, after their leader sees her amazing psychic abilities. However, all Biwa sees is a hopeless future of bloodshed, violence, and civil war. This anime is based on the 12th-century epic, Heike Monogatari.

Selection Project, airing October 1 – Idols are all the rage with this one. Nine girls enter the 7th annual “Selection Project,” a tv show that helps the girls purse their dreams to become idols.

Mieruko-chan, airing October 3 – The plot is seemingly simple: Miko can see dead people, but she chooses to ignore them, which leads to a variety of interesting results.

The Vampire Dies in No Time, airing October 4 – The world’s weakest vampire, Draluc, unwillingly aids legendary vampire hunter Ronaldo in his hilarious adventures to take down vampires, axe-wielding editors, and more.

Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside, airing October 6 – The story follows Red, who is kicked out of his adventuring party. The title pretty much explains it all.

Taisho Otome Fairy Tale, airing October 8 – Shime Tamahiko, exiled due to his disability, meets his arranged bride who upends his lonely life.

Ranking of Kings, airing October 14 – Boji, a deaf prince and heir to the throne, looks forward to the future. He sets on an adventure with a friend to become the greatest king ever.

Rumble Garanndoll – This anime depicts a Japan where manga, anime, and idols are outlawed by alternate-world invaders who have taken over. The protagonist, Hosomichi joins a team of female freedom fighters made up of pilots and otakus.

Anime returning this season are:

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon-The Second Act, airing October 2 - lost twins reunite and together discover a dark secret about themselves.

Muschoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation 2nd cour - a story about an underachiever who is given a chance to start over when he gets reincarnated as an infant.

Included in the fall lineup are some anime that will continue airing from this summer, as well:

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 Part 2 – With Rimuru and the Jura Tempest Federation recovering from dark events that unfolded, the question is whether Demon Lord Clayman will finally be punished.

One Piece – Luffy continues on his adventure to claim the greatest treasure on Earth and become king of all Pirates.

Obey Me! – Lucifer and Satan, along with other five princes of hell attempt to manage their everyday lives at their demon academy.

Scarlet Nexus – Based in a future alternate reality and brain-based technology and society, this anime follows The Other Suppression Force, a team of people with supernatural abilities who have joined together to combat Earth’s enemies, mutants from the Extinction Belt. The game is based on the popular video game series of the same name.

KEEP READING: 'Demon Slayer: Mugen Train' Limited Edition Blu-ray Release Includes Audio Commentary and More

Share Share Tweet Email

New 'Venom 2' Character Posters Tease the Return of She-Venom Well, how else could Venom kiss Eddie Brock?

Read Next