Funimation’s upcoming slate of releases will be highlighted with a preview event on June 18th. The company will be teaming up with Xbox to live-stream the event for free across the United States and Canada. Anime fans in other countries won’t be left out either, as the event will be recorded and released the next day.

The event will be hosted by Funimation content producer Lauren Moore and is promising exclusive first looks and interviews. The company also teased “an announcement that would even take All Might by surprise” at the event. Could this be related to the new My Hero Academia movie, or is it an entirely new series or acquisition altogether? Fans will be left to debate and speculate until June 18th when the event live-streams on Funimation’s YouTube channel.

Funimation CEO Colin Decker had this to say in a statement.

“We’re celebrating this anime seasonal lineup with a preview event to connect and serve more fans around the world. Our virtual events enable everyone to belong to the global anime community, and we are proud to continue expanding the experience to wherever fans want us to be.”

The event’s partnership with Xbox also includes exciting giveaways for fans and viewers. Although details of these giveaways have not been revealed, expect them to capture the hearts of any otaku lucky to win them.

Funimation has been on a roll with its releases as of late. Their English dub release of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, the first film in the wildly popular Demon Slayer franchise and current highest-grossing movie in Japan, recently overtook Mortal Kombat at the U.S. box office. The film has currently earned over 34.1 million dollars in the United States and Canada, with the second season of the show still slated to debut sometime this year. Other English dubs licensed under Funimation include the Dragon Ball franchise, Cowboy Bebop, Tokyo Ghoul, and both the original and reboot of Fruits Basket.

Funimation’s Summer Season Preview event will be streamed on YouTube on June 18th starting at 7 PM EST. More details are expected to be released soon.

