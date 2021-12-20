Funimation’s Winter 2022 anime lineup is officially here! Several anime will continue to simulcast on from Fall 2021, but there are also 20 new and returning anime shows to kick-off the new year with. More anime will be announced at a later date.

Whether you're in for highly anticipated sequels like the final episodes of Attack on Titan, or want to be surprised by new hidden gems, there is something for everyone.

Upcoming Simulcasts from Japan will be:

Tokyo 24th Ward, airing January 5 - This anime follows childhood best friends Shuta, Ran, and Koki who live in the 24th Ward of Tokyo Bay. Following a life-changing fatal event that causes them to drift apart, they find themselves reunited a year later and are shaken up once again after receiving an ominous phone call from a deceased friend warning them to make “a decision about the future”. Now, they must fight to keep their home safe.

My Dress-Up Darling, airing January 8 - The story follows unlikely high school friends who, through a shared secret and love of sewing, take their passion for cosplay to the next level.

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Part 2, airing January 8 - traditions versus nontraditions are the center of this anime. Kazuya Souma finds himself sent to a fantasy world, betrothed to a princess, and crowned king, but his approach to ruling the kingdom is much different than expected.

Akebi’s Sailor Uniform - airing January 8 - First-year junior high student, Komichi Akebi, looks forward to the life and excitement of a new school year.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, airing January 9 - This highly anticipated conclusion for Attack on Titan will showcase the chaos of the final war between the Jaegerists, Marley, and Paradis - but who will win in the end with all secrets revealed and plans unraveled?

Sasaki and Miyano, airing January 9 - Miyano, who claims to be a boys’ love expert, has yet to realize that he is in the middle of his own tale of love, but Sasaki is there to make sure they both get their own happy ending.

Fantasia Sango - Realm of Legends, airing January 10 - Four heroes band together to save three kingdoms from monsters, but uncover a conspiracy to destroy them and their kingdoms in the process.

Tribe Nine, airing January 10 - Taking place in Neo Tokyo, youth form tribes to compete against each other in a sport called “Extreme Baseball.” After two kids team up with the strongest man in the world, they seek to take down a mysterious man who aims to take control of all tribes.

Sabikui Bisco, airing January 10 - Fungus is the key to saving Japan’s post-apocalyptic wasteland in this anime. A wanted criminal and skilled archer, Bisco Akaboshi, and his two unlikely friends search for Sabikui, a mushroom that will eat all rust, ultimately saving the country.

The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, airing January 11 - This anime follows a genius prince who fought for his country, but now just wants to live in blissful tranquility.

She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man, airing January 11 - Kagami Sakimori, a player of a fantasy MMO as the great mage Danblf, finds himself stuck in the game after falling asleep. But what’s worse is that he’s stuck in the game as a girl, Mira, and must prove that Mira is a pupil of Danblf, who disappeared 30 years ago, while also figuring out how he got stuck in the MMO in the first place.

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 2, airing January 13 - Finding himself in another world and left behind, Hajime forms his own circle of allies and strengthens his magic skills as he fights to find a way to get back home.

The Case Study of Vanitas, airing January 14 - This anime takes place in 19th century Paris and follows vampire Noe, who is in search of the Book of Vanitas. After meeting up with a human doctor, chaos unfolds as they must deal with the Beast of Gevaudan, an enemy of the past. Meanwhile, the doctor has plans to “cure” the vampire race.

New Specials coming to Funimation this Winter are:

Tales of Luminaria the Fateful Crossroad, airing January 2 - Once there lived “Primordial Beasts”, gigantic creatures as big as mountains, who were admired and respected by humans for their ability to produce mana. However, as time went on, and technological advancements were made, a divide developed between humans. War broke out between the industrialized Gildllan Empire and the Jerle Federation, who still worship the Primordial Beasts. The story follows events as war rages on between the two factions.

The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc, airing TBA - In April 2095, a century after magic became a legitimate technological advancement, Tatsuya and Miyuki begin their journey at National Magic University Affiliated First High School, or “Magic High School” for short. Though the youngest sibling, Miyuki, is a star student with incredible magical skills, her older brother, Tatsuya, struggles with his abilities as an “irregular” with a deadly drawback to his magic. Though you wouldn’t know it now, the two once had a very rocky relationship that changed dramatically following a dramatic event in Okinawa three years prior.

Lord El-Melloi’s II Case Files {Rail Zeppelin} Grace note, airing TBA - This special episode of the TYPE-MOON series takes place sometime after the events of the Fourth Holy Grail War of Fate/Zero. The story follows Waver Velvet, now Lord El Melloi II, who battled beside Iskander, the King of the Conquerors as a child. He now works for the Clock Tower solving various problems and investigating magical conundrums.

All of these above will be subtitled and dubbed.

Continuing anime from Fall 2021 include:

Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act - Lost twins, Towa and Setsuna, reunite after 10 years apart, but they make a discovery about themselves soon after: they are the half-demon daughters of demon Sessohomaru.

Platinum End - After being down on his luck in life for too long, Kakehashi Mirai decides to take his own life, but meets an angel in the process.

Ranking of Kings - Prince Boji, who cannot hear, speak, or wield a sword, meets a much-needed friend, a shadow, as he goes on his own adventure of overcoming his many obstacles - one of those includes being king.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc - Tanjiro and company volunteer to complete a mission in the Entertainment District, a “place where desires are sold and demons dwell.” They plan to take down the demon plaguing the town and continue their sworn duty.

One Piece - Luffy works to complete his goal of becoming king of all pirates by claiming the legendary One Piece treasure.

This is the current schedule but it is subject to change. Look forward to more titles being announced by Funimation soon.

