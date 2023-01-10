Over the last decade there have been few pop culture companies as celebrated as Funko. The toy company, now mostly known for their Pop vinyl figures, has reached nearly every corner of fandom. Whether it's movies, TV, comics, or genres like horror, Funko has been making collectors smile for over two decades. 2023 marks the 25th anniversary for Funko and, to celebrate, the company is bringing out long out-of-print Pops from their legendary vault. The first announced for Funko’s new nostalgic line is Batman. However, it's not just any old Dark Knight, it’s the first Batman the company ever produced.

The 25th anniversary figure is an updated version of Funko’s original sculpt for their Batman. It’s a classic, Batman: Hush looking design, that sees our favorite Cape Crusader sporting his recognizable black, gray, and yellow utility belt color scheme. This version will have a removable “Year One” base as well. However, the fun doesn’t stop there as this special re-release is coming with additional Bat-goodies including a collectible Batman pin, coin, and trading card. Finally, the figure will come with a 25th anniversary sticker and specialized Funko vault packaging.

Pops first came onto the scene in 2010 and Batman became the first vinyl figure of their original Pop! Hero line. Since this first Batman, Funko has expanded throughout the DC Universe with The Dark Knight being the superhero with the most variants to date. When we're just talking DC, Funko has since made pops for The Dark Knight Trilogy, Man of Steel, Wonder Woman, Shazam!, Aquaman, The Batman, Black Adam, Justice League, Birds of Prey, The Suicide Squad, Smallville, Batman: Arkham, and Batman: The Animated Series. However, they’ve also made Pops for Marvel, Star Wars, Halloween, and James Bond 007. Any major franchise you can think of, Funko has most likely made at least one Pop out of it.

Even though Funko Pops have only been around for over a decade, it’s hard to remember a world without them. They're just well-made, affordable, and cute collectibles that have warmed many people’s nerdy hearts. That’s why it's great to see Funko going back into their vault and reproducing their older figures. This Batman is just the beginning of this new line of vault figures. Hopefully this means we’ll see other figures from their first DC lines like Joker, Superman, and Robin.

This Batman Funko 25th Anniversary DC Comics Pop figure is limited to 2500 pieces and will be a Funko Shop exclusive. It will retail for $30, and you can view more information about the figure on Funko’s website. The new figure can also be viewed down below.