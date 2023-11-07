The Big Picture Count down to Christmas with your favorite DC heroes and villains with Funko's new advent calendar, featuring 24 holiday-themed Pocket Pops! available on their website.

The advent calendar cover showcases Superman and the Joker in Santa suits, while Flash, Batman, and Wonder Woman appear in gingerbread form.

DC characters have a history of appearing in Christmas-themed media, including movies, TV episodes, and animated series, adding to the festive cheer for fans. Plus, the upcoming Aquaman film will be released just in time for the holiday season.

DC Comics fans can now count down to Christmas with their favorite heroes and villains with a new advent calendar. Funko has unveiled a Pocket Pop! DC Comics 24-Day Holiday Advent Calendar. The calendar features 24 holiday-themed Funko Pocket Pops!, which can be found behind tiny doors. It is now available to purchase on Funko's website.

The Pocket Pop figures vary in height depending on the character. The maximum height for a figure in the set is 2-inches tall. The cover of the advent calendar shows Superman wearing a Santa Claus suit. The figure is posed doing his iconic shirt rip, revealing the Superman emblem. However, the Man of Steel isn't the only character dressed as Santa. The cover also shows the Joker wearing a Santa suit. There is also a Flash figure, showing the Scarlet Speedster wearing reindeer antlers and a yellow nose. There are also Batman and Wonder Woman figures that show the heroes in gingerbread form.

Throughout their history, the DC characters have appeared in multiple Christmas-themed movies and TV episodes. Tim Burton's 1992 film Batman Returns followed Michael Keaton's version of the Dark Knight during the holiday season. In the Batman: The Animated Series episode "Christmas With the Joker," Batman and Robin had to rescue three hostages from the Joker, while the Clown Prince of Crime hosted a Christmas TV special. The New Batman Adventures and Justice League also had episodes showing the characters celebrating the holidays. Fans have also been able to see how Superman/Clark Kent celebrates Christmas in episodes of Lois & Clark and Smallville. The early seasons of Arrow and The Flash also had Christmas-themed episodes. In the first season of both series, Green Arrow and Flash fought their archenemies, Malcom Merlyn and the Reverse-Flash, for the first time during their Christmas episodes.

Aquaman Will Return to the Big Screen This Holiday Season

Image via Funko

The next DC Extended Universe film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, will be in theaters just in time for people to watch during the holiday season. The film is scheduled to be released in the U.S. on December 22. In the film, Jason Momoa's Aquaman/Arthur Curry will once again go up against Black Manta (David Kane). Black Manta blames the superhero for the death of his father. The sequel will also show Arthur having to team up with his half-brother Orm (Patrick Wilson), who he had to defeat in the first movie. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will also be the final DCEU film before James Gunn and Peter Safran's reboot.

The Funko DC Comics Pocket Pop! 24-Day Holiday Advent Calendar is now available to purchase on Funko's website. A clip from the Batman: The Animated Series episode "Christmas With the Joker" can be watched below: