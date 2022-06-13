Funko has officially acquired Mondo, Alamo Drafthouse’s merchandise branch. Alamo’s founder and Chairman, Tim League, and the Mondo team made the official announcement today. People will recognize the American company for the high-end merchandise for their favorite television shows, movies, music, and more. They are known for selling quality posters, clothing, vinyl, and releases of VHS among other things.

The company began in 2004 by League as a way to get original artwork by designers out to the public. The designers behind much of Mondo’s merchandise include Becky Cloonan, the first female artist to draw the main Batman title for DC, Olly Moss, and Wytches comic book artist Jock.

Other good news surrounding the announcement is that the Mondo team is expected to stay together after the acquisition. League discussed Funko Inc.’s acquisition, saying he is “very confident” that the transition to Funko will be “nothing short of marvelous” and gave one last thank you to the Mondo team, stating:

The team that made Mondo amazing is staying together, making the transition to Funko, and will continue their same work with the same creative vision. I am super excited about the future plans I know about, and I'm sure I will soon marvel at the work that is not yet even a lightbulb spark….I offer my sincere thanks to the whole team for almost two decades of tireless dedication and craft. You have most certainly made my adult life a hell of a lot more beautiful.

The Mondo team also delivered a statement thanking Alamo Drafthouse and welcoming Funko, saying:

We have always loved following our passions and doing things our own way, and we’ll be forever thankful to the Alamo Drafthouse for supporting those passions and helping us grow into what we are today. But we needed a bigger boat... and that’s where Funko comes in. They understand what Mondo is today and are eager to help us become the company we want to be. We are still the same company that started in the theater lobby... only now with even more resources to support our vision. We can’t wait to show you what’s next.

Funko Inc., known for its bobbleheads, figurines, action figures, and more, is no stranger to the merch market. The company was founded in 1998 with the idea to produce nostalgia-driven toys and collectibles with its first bobblehead release being the Big Boy fast-food mascot. After it was sold to CEO Andrew Perlmutter, the licensing of major companies like Warner Bros., Nickelodeon, and Disney, increased the range of items for the company, bringing it into the mainstream. I personally can't think of anyone who doesn't have some type of Funko Pop! collectible, honestly.

With the likes of Loungefly, also under the Funko banner, we’re likely to see more ideas and broader franchise coverage with releases. However, based on statements by League, there’s no need to worry about the quality for those who love Mondo. It’s not going anywhere.