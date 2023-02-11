As Disney continues to celebrate its 100th anniversary, Funko has revealed via its official Twitter page a brand-new Alice in Wonderland figure from their Pop! line, which features the titular character amidst nostalgic imagery of the classic mad tea party scene. The figure, which will be available for fans for $59.99, is now available to pre-order and will debut on March 12.

Part of the Disney 100 line, the figure features Alice in her iconic blue dress as she stands curiously alongside a mini Pop! of the Cheshire Cat. Featuring eye-popping purple and pink stripes alongside his signature wide green, the Cheshire Cat comes as a nice display piece next to the Alice figure, which would look great on any fan's shelf. Most notably, the set also comes with background poster art, reminiscent of the classic Disney VHS art of the '80s and '90s, which depicts the traditional tea party sequence with the aforementioned characters alongside the Mad Hatter and the March Hare.

The release of the figure follows a long line of Disney 100 Funko Pops, with upcoming figures from iconic films, such as Frozen, Moana, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, and The Princess and the Frog, among several others. Whether upcoming announcements for additional figures are down the line remains to be seen. However, with several significant Disney projects still on the way, such as the live-action rendition of The Little Mermaid, fans likely still have much to look forward to this year.

Image via Funko

The Enduring Legacy of Alice in Wonderland

Released in theaters in 1951 and based on the original Lewis Carroll novel, Alice in Wonderland remains a staple in Disney's extensive catalog of classic films. With its surreal imagery and unforgettable characters, the film continues to dominate pop culture with several theme park rides and spinoffs in other projects. The most notable being the live-action Tim Burton adaptation of the same name, which debuted in 2010 to worldwide success, grossing over $1 billion and essentially kick-starting Disney's ever-growing trend of live-action remakes that continues to this day.

After a sequel in 2016, titled Alice Through the Looking Glass, which underperformed at the box office, the brand remained on hiatus. However, most recently, the franchise expanded into children's television with Alice's Wonderland Bakery, which features the character's great-granddaughter in various cooking adventures with her friends. Now with a new Funko Pop! figure, fans can continue to celebrate the enduring legacy of the animated classic while also expanding their growing collection.

The Alice in Wonderland Funko Pop! hits shelves on March 12.