Just in case you need another reason to be thankful this year, Funko and Star Wars have your back.

Thanksgiving is almost here and that means the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will soon be lighting up the streets of New York City with balloons based on all your favorite franchises. One of the new balloons this year is Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, from the popular Star Wars series The Mandalorian, based on the character's Funko Pop figures. Although there have been tons of Funko Pop figures based on Star Wars characters, and Grogu figure variations seem endless at this point, the company just announced their new line of shirts and Pop figures based on Grogu’s parade balloon.

The Funko Pop collection consists of two figures and one keychain. The first figure is of Grogu floating - much like his Balloon design - as he chases after his favorite knob from Mando’s ship and the keychain is a smaller version of that. The second figure is similar to the first, but has Grogu standing and presumably using the force to grab the knob that is just out of reach.

The apparel features three t-shirts and two sweatshirts. The first shirt is a cartoon version of the floating balloon chasing after the knob high above the streets of New York with the words “Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021” around the image. The shirt itself is light grey with a green and purple color scheme for the image itself. This design also has a kids version with the only real difference being that Grogu’s name is spelled out on the shirt itself in big block lettering. The next shirt sees Grogu using the force to grab the nob, similarly to the Pop figure, with an overexcited look on his face and a speech bubble full of exclamation points to drive home his happy mood. The shirt is black and, similarly to the other design, promotes the parade while having Grogu’s name in green lettering at the top.

The first sweatshirt is grey and features the same image of Grogu floating above New York, but the second sweatshirt which is blue has a new design of Grogu’s head with the series’ famous phrase “this is the way '' above him. Like all of the designs, this sweatshirt promotes the big event and each piece of apparel has the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade logo on one of the sleeves.

You can see Grogu make his next giant step into stardom when he makes his Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut on November 25 and you can purchase the new collection here. Check out the designs below.

