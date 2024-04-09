The Big Picture Funko unveiled a $12,000 arcade cabinet at CinemaCon for theaters to dispense collectible figurines through a fun game.

The colorful Funko Funcade machine features mascots Freddy Funko and Proto, with controls for two players and adjustable prize guards.

Funko isn't slowing down in 2024, delivering new designs through interactive arcade cabinets and continuing success with pop culture collectibles.

CinemaCon is currently underway and, amid all the promotions for the biggest upcoming films for theater owners and press members to peruse, Funko made its presence known. The collectible giant came to Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas with a brand new Funko Funcade arcade machine designed to dispense a variety of pop culture figurines for those willing to play. Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub was in attendance and was able to snap a few photos of the retro game which we can now share with everyone at home. The machine will be available to theaters and other prospective buyers for $12,000 USD, minus the products inside.

Funko's new cabinet invokes a classic arcade feel with colorful art featuring the mascots Freddy Funko and Proto along with bright lights that help it stand out. Two players can participate at once with two sets of controls and a partition that keeps games separate. Built with arcades or theaters in mind, it asks players to drop a ball to earn prizes, ranging from tickets to extra balls along with any Pop! figures that fall through while playing. Whatever collectibles are available are up to the buyer, though it's made to specifically support boxed Funko Pop! figures of all sizes thanks to adjustable prize guards. The machine stands with a 62-inch diameter, 45.4-inch width, and a height of 87.5 inches and is built to prevent cheating and rocking of any kind with a tilt mechanism.

After recently celebrating 25 years of crafting their now-iconic pop culture collectibles, Funko isn't showing signs of slowing down in 2024. Through the first three months and change of the year, they've, among other things, delivered lines of figures commemorating Star Wars: The Phantom Menace's 25th anniversary, shared in the success of Dune: Part 2 and Succession, and helped fans become DunKings with a promotion based on the Ben Affleck-led Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial. Their new arcade cabinet marks yet another way to bring their newest designs to customers in an interactive way that could soon arrive at a theater near you.

What Else Is in Store at CinemaCon?

Further reveals are expected out of CinemaCon, which runs through Thursday, April 11. Still to come are panels hosted by Warner Bros., Focus Features, Lionsgate, Universal, and more giving exclusive glimpses at their respective upcoming slates. Earlier today, Crunchyroll dished on its anime slate coming stateside, including Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle, Spy X Family Code: White, and Blue Lock: The Movie among other things. This comes a day after the logo for Gladiator II was unveiled in a massive display and Fly Me to the Moon received its first trailer from Apple TV+.

Get a look at the brand-new Funko Funcade claw machine in the gallery above. Stay tuned here at Collider for more coverage from CinemaCon throughout the rest of the week. The full schedule is currently available on the convention's official website.