Fans can soon expand their Pop! collection as Funko has revealed a sneak peek at two of their upcoming set of Star Wars figures, which feature Darth Maul alongside a Mandalorian Super Commando. The set of Pop! figures will be available to purchase when they hit shelves exclusively at Target on February 19.

The first Funko figure depicts Darth Maul standing in a battle-ready position, wielding his signature double-bladed lightsaber. With his menacing yellow eyes bolstered by his crimson-red facial features and horns, the figure also appears to depict him with his cyborg legs, which he received following his showdown with Obi-Wan Kenobi during their fateful encounter on Naboo.

In addition to Darth Maul, Funko also revealed a Mandalorian Super Commando Pop! figure, which features the traditional armor from the aforementioned planet as he stands with a blaster rifle. Sporting the same crimson red pattern on his armor as Maul, alongside additional horns protruding from the helmet, the figure could be a worthy display piece for fans to recreate the epic siege of Mandalore during Season 7 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Image via Funko

RELATED: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Deluxe Funko Pops Bring Sandman and Electro in for a Final Battle [Exclusive]

The character of Darth Maul first appeared in 1999 with the release of Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace, which depicted him as the silent Sith apprentice to Senator Palpatine, also known as Darth Sidious. Although his role in the film was brief compared to other characters, he instantly became a fan-favorite due to his striking character design alongside his iconic double-bladed lightsaber. Despite his defeat near the end of the film, which led to his supposed death, the character eventually returned to the franchise in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, where he began a vengeful quest against his rival Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Alongside future appearances in Star Wars Rebels and Solo: A Star Wars Story, the character was also reportedly meant to play a role in the Disney+ television spinoff, Obi-Wan Kenobi, before being cut from the story. It remains a mystery as to when the character will make a triumphant return to the series, but with his growing popularity in recent years and so many Star Wars projects down the line, the character may come back in the near future.

The Star Wars Funko Pop! figures will be available for fans to purchase exclusively at Target on February 19. Fans can also return to Mandalore when The Mandalorian premieres this March. Check out the Season 3 trailer below: