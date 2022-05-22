Horror fans are officially halfway to Halloween. The best part of the build up to this spooky holiday is all the new merchandise associated with our favorite horror franchises. Funko is one of the best providers of nostalgic frights and their annual virtual Funkoween event just concluded this past week with a ton of new exciting products coming soon.

If you are a Funko Pop fan, then there are so many horror based Pops to look forward to. The franchises involved in Funkoween 2022 are Silence of the Lambs, Carrie, The Nightmare Before Christmas, the Disney Villains, E.T., Child’s Play, Halloween, Nosferatu, The Simpsons, and Trick ‘r Treat. There are also non-horror franchises involved in the event like Disney Funkos that see Mickey Mouse, along with his famous friends, in various fun Halloween costumes. Gotham Knight Pops, based on the upcoming Batman video game of the same name, were announced as part of Funkoween as well. These Pops see Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, and Red Hood in their game accurate main costumes.

The coolest Funko Pops in this group have to be a blood-soaked Carrie, E.T. and Elliott recreating the iconic scene where they are biking in front of the moon, a Black Light Michael Myers, and Count Orlok from Nosferatu. The Count Orlok Pop in particular is really cool as there are two different versions you can get from the Funko website. There is the main colorized version that sees The Count in a brown overcoat with a pet rat. Then there is the Chase variant that sees the black and white Count wearing his signature hat that he sports in some scenes in the film. Nosferatu is also just cool because, given that the film came out in 1922, it has to be the oldest character Funko has ever done.

On top of the over two dozen Pops, Funkoween 2022 also includes new products from their other popular lines including Funko Sodas based on the main characters of The Nightmare Before Christmas. There are also pins, keychains, shirts, and backpacks based on the same horror franchises as the Pops. The highlights here are a Walmart exclusive “Phone Home” shirt featuring E.T. that comes with an E.T. Funko Pop, a Sam backpack and purse from Trick 'r Treat, and a Mickey Mouse haunted house dress and a ghost Mickey Mouse crossbody bag. Funko collaborated with Loungefly for their clothing, backpacks, and purse accessories. You can find more information on those chilling products on Loungefly’s website.

Funko always knows how to celebrate some of pop culture’s most iconic brands and Funkoween 2022 is no different. Their horror collection has really grown in the last couple of years. Seeing legends like Nosferatu get the Funko treatment is just delightful and a great way to celebrate that classic horror film’s 100-year anniversary.

Some select products are already up for pre-order at retailers like Target and Gamestop, but you can find more information on the entire new Funkoween line on Funko’s website. While we wait for these scary Funkos to haunt our nightmares, it is never a bad night to pop in your favorite scary movie.

