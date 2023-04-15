The world of Star Wars just keeps giving gifts to fans! This time, in the form of Funko figures, Loungefly bags, and more! Now that Star Wars Celebration has come and gone, fans are thinking about when the next big set of news will come out for their favorite franchise. While we know that May the 4th (be with you) will bring us some more news, those at Funko and Loungefly are still rolling out the news from their announcements at Celebration.

With so much news coming out of the convention, you may have missed some of the exciting things coming our way from Funko and Loungefly, including a new tabletop game, figures, and accessories for all our Star Wars-loving needs. And as is always the case with Funko and Loungefly, they're so perfect for the Star Wars fan in your life, whether it is for you or for a gift!

As part of the Funko Games studio, which is an award-winning tabletop gaming studio, they're bringing us a game called Star Wars Rivals Card Game. While at Celebration, fans could have gotten the game as an "exclusive limited pre-release sale, getting first dibs on the all-new collectible and expandable game experience, featuring endless layers of strategy and fun within every era of the Star Wars galaxy." But that doesn't mean that fans cannot get the game outside of the Celebration show floor. On May 4th, a staple of a holiday in the Star Wars community, fans can secure their copy of the Premier Set in another limited pre-release sale at Walmart!

Image via Funko

RELATED: James Mangold Is Exactly What Star Wars Needs

The full release of the Premier Set and the Character Booster Packs are going to become available for fans in early June at Walmart locations. But that's not all we got from Funko! They also released a series titled "Star Wars Bitty Pop!" which features figures inspired by the film Star Wars: A New Hope and the collection includes "Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Darth Vadar and more! Expand on your Star Wars collection with these miniature Pop! figurines, including one rare or hyper-rare mystery Bitty Pop! Products will be available this summer."

Who Doesn't Love a Loungefly Bag?

Loungefly has become a staple at conventions, theme parks, and more. Their bags, wallets, and other accessories brings your nerdy loves to life and lets you share your love for them in cute backpacks and more! Now, we're getting new Star Wars inspired creations. The exclusive to Star Wars Celebration bag featured Emily Swallow's Armorer and was absolutely gorgeous but Loungefly also unveiled a new crossbody bag!

Described in the press release as follows: "Inspired by the cybernetically-enhanced Sith Lord, the Darth Vader Figurual Helmet Crossbody bag and Darth Vader 3D Keychain is a stylish way to show off your love for the dark side. Products will be coming soon." These are all the perfect dream gifts for any Star Wars fan and it's just a look into the excitement that existed at Star Wars Celebration and what was so great about all the merchants there.

Take a look at the new releases below: