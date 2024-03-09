The Big Picture Funko and Loungefly's new spring collection features sweet Easter chocolate-themed collectibles from Disney, Marvel, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Funko's Fabergé eggs POP open to reveal surprise Pocket POP! figures, including Marvel characters and Disney Princesses, perfect for Easter baskets.

Loungefly's Stitch Springtime Collection includes apparel and accessories featuring Stitch and his friends, available now on Loungefly's website.

Spring into action because the new season is here! Funko and Loungefly are celebrating with a new collection to stuff your basket with that you will not want to egg-nore. From apparel to new spring-inspired items, these cover multiple fan-favorite fandoms from Disney, Marvel, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

First up are the Sweet Collectibles with four new figures. These collectibles are designed to look like Easter chocolate, though don’t try to bite into them. You might chip a tooth! Disney’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse are the chosen couple for this set. Minnie also sports a cute pink polka dot dress and ruby red shoes. From Marvel, Spider-Man has a gold foil peeled away to reveal the sweet web-slinger underneath. Finally, cowabunga dudes! Michelangelo is here from Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, wearing detailed yellow and green foil for his iconic look. These follow up the Valentine's Day-inspired collections with Star Wars Han Solo and Princess Leia getting the chocolate treatment.

Funko's Easter Eggs Are a Sweet Surprise

Close

Funko’s next entry are neat Fabergé eggs that POP open to reveal a surprise inside! As part of the Pocket POP! line, eight new figures are coming. Four are from Marvel, including Guardians of the Galaxy’s Groot, Spider-Man, and The Avengers’s Iron Man and Incredible Hulk. The Disney Princesses are the other figures, with Beauty and the Beast’s Belle, Aladdin’s Jasmine, Princess Cinderella, and The Little Mermaid’s Ariel. These will be available at select retailers, including Amazon and Wal-Mart.

That’s not all for Funko as their last new entry is perfect for stuffing that Easter basket. These Pocket Pop! figures come in a set of three inside of a carrot-shaped package with all the characters ready for their own Easter egg hunts. From some wearing rabbit ears to sporting baskets full of eggs, these feature iconic characters ready to join your fun. Jasmine, Cinderella, Ariel, and Belle are back in the roster, joined by The Princess and the Frog’s Tiana and Tangled’s Rapunzel. The Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star-Lord and Rocket Raccoon join Groot, Iron Man, and the Hulk. Finally, Nickelodeon’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are all here, along with Master Splinter and Shredder.

Figures aren’t the only items coming in the spring collection. Loungefly’s new items are stunning, with Stitch from Lilo and Stitch. The Stitch Springtime Collection features the lovable alien with his frog and duck friends with accents of white daisies. A unisex tee and hoodie are the two clothing items, and the accessories are a lanyard, an all-over print nylon bag, a canvas tote bag, and a cosplay mini backpack, cross body bag, and wallet. The beloved animated film has a live-action movie on the way later this year. These items are available now on Loungefly's website.

The Funko and Loungefly springtime collection will be available soon on their websites and at a retailer near you.