Disney fans have a new collectible to look out for as the official Funko Twitter account, via TargetCon 2023, has revealed a brand-new look at the upcoming release of their Diamond Glitter Maleficent figure. The iconic villain from the classic film Sleeping Beauty will be available for fans when it hits shelves on February 19.

The Funko Pop! figure, which will be available for fans as a Target exclusive, showcases the iconic character wielding her staff as she stands in a striking pose that effectively captures the mannerisms of the animated character. Also present with the figure is her pet raven, which many may remember from the film. Most notably, the figure is showcased as part of Funko's Diamond Glitter line, which features a colorful array of glitter, which could help it serve as a stand-out piece on any collector's shelf.

Alongside the release of the upcoming Maleficent figure, other Disney Pops coming from Funko later this year includes a Walmart exclusive 4-pack, which features Mickey and Minnie Mouse alongside Donald and Daisy Duck, alongside a wave of Disney100 releases, which include figures from classic films, such as Frozen, Moana, and The Princess and the Frog, among several others. Additionally, Funko is also set to release a Target exclusive of Darth Maul and Mandalorian Commando, which was also previously announced as part of TargetCon 2023. Whether additional releases are to be announced remains to be seen. Still, with Disney continuing to celebrate its 100th-anniversary campaign, fans likely have much more to look forward to as the company gears up for upcoming projects down the line.

Image via funko

Following her cinematic debut with the release of the original Sleeping Beauty in 1959, Maleficent has remained one of Disney's most iconic villains due to her striking character design bolstered by the legendary voice performance of Eleanor Audley. The popularity of the character continues to this day, with various appearances across theme parks and television shows. Most notably, the character received her live-action film with the release of Maleficent in 2014, which starred Angelina Jolie.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film proved to be a smashing success at the box office, grossing over $750 million worldwide, leading to the development of a sequel titled Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which debuted in 2019. Now with the character arriving as part of Funko's Diamond Glitter Pop! figure line, fans have a new reason to revisit Disney's most beloved villain.

Funko's Maleficent Pop! figure hits shelves on February 19.