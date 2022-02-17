The kaleidoscopic Marvel Blacklight series is one of our favorites put out by the good folks at Funko, with their funky art-pop takes on the superheroes that we all know and love. Collider is especially delighted to exclusively reveal the next line of Blacklight Pop! figures and other exciting merch coming to Target, including a new, jumbo Infinity Warmonger POP inspired by Marvel's What If..., and POP figures of Kate "Hawkeye" Bishop, her darling pizza dog Lucky, and the Scarlet Witch from WandaVision.

In addition to the vinyl figures, new t-shirts, backpacks, and pins inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe will also be available as part of the new line. Preorders open on the morning of February 18, exclusively at Target.

The new Funko Pop vinyls are all based around the recent slew of Marvel series' to hit Disney+, going back to WandaVision back in January last year. That was the first of Marvel Studios' extension of the MCU over to the streaming screen, with the sometimes surreal series focusing on the relationship between Wanda Maximoff and her super-powered bucket of bolts partner, Vision, in the wake of the tragic events of Avengers: Endgame. Her story is set to be continued with the next Marvel movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, making this a great time for the new vinyls and merch to drop.

Hawkeye, the most recent of said Disney+ series', brought awesome archer Kate Bishop into the fold as the protégé to Jeremy Renner's increasingly family-focused Hawkeye. As above, her Pop! is joined by her beloved dog Lucky, apparently well-stuffed from eating all of those pizza leftovers. The Falcon & The Winter Soldier also gets a new Blacklight figure in the form of Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, once known as The Falcon, now taking over the Captain America moniker (with Captain America 4, focusing on Sam, coming to screens on a yet to be confirmed date — likely some time in 2024.)

RELATED: Funko Reveals Glow-in-the-Dark 'WandaVision' Pop, Showcasing Scarlet Witch at Her Full Power

Here's a full list of what's on offer, and you can click here to head over to the pre-sale page. Again, preorders open tomorrow morning.

POP Marvel: WandaVision - Scarlet Witch (Blacklight)

POP Marvel: Loki - Sylvie (Blacklight)

POP Marvel: F&WS - Captain America (Blacklight)

POP & Buddy: Hawkeye (Blacklight)

POP Killmonger/Warmonger (Blacklight)

4pk "Blacklight" Pin Set

"Blacklight" Pop! Pin

Sylvie Cosplay Mini Backpack (Blacklight)

N4S POP & Tee: Anything Goes (Blacklight)

‘Stranger Things’ Ending With Season 5 on Netflix It's time to leave Hawkins for good.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email