It's nearly that time of year again when pop culture fans descend on California for the summer destination for all things comics, movies, and more that is San Diego Comic-Con. While 2023's iteration of the convention will be a bit lighter with major studios like Marvel, Sony, and Universal planning to skip the event altogether, one company that is guaranteed to set up an activation once again is the collectible brand Funko. In years past, they've set up fans with exclusive merch at SDCC based on massive movies and television series like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Ted Lasso. This year, Collider can exclusively reveal that they've teamed up with Marvel for a varied line of collectibles from Spider-Man, Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy, Moon Knight, and much more.

Funko Is Bringing Classic Spider-Man and Thor POP! Figures to SDCC

In terms of figures, attendees will be able to snag both a classic and brand-new collectible from Funko. The Pop! Thor in Toga figure specifically depicts Chris Hemsworth's Asgardian hero from his latest film, Thor: Love and Thunder, as he appears in his turquoise and purple outfit from his time in Omnipotence City. Chains of lightning are also wrapped around his wrists courtesy of Russell Crowe's Zeus who planned to keep the Norse god of thunder captive so as not to alert Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) of their location. The figure will be on the show floor at SDCC and be available for purchase for $15.99 both at Funko's booth and on the company's official site on July 20 at 6 a.m. PT.

Spider-Man — officially titled Pop! Classics Spider-Man Funko 25th Anniversary — is a throwback as part of Funko's 25th-anniversary celebration. Much like the anniversary Joker and Mickey figures, this Spider is a commemorative update to the company's original Spider-Man figure complete with a new anniversary base and a metal tin to keep it locked up safely. It also comes packed with a commemorative coin with the web slinger's face, an enamel pin, and a certificate card with all sorts of useful information on Peter Parker. Funko will have the anniversary figure available in the same locations as Thor, but it'll be a bit pricier at $30.

Best Friends Rocket and Groot Are Reunited in New Loungefly Backpack

For the Guardians of the Galaxy fans heading to SDCC, Funko and Marvel will have an exclusive new backpack featuring the dynamic duo that is Rocket Raccoon and Groot. The pack adorably depicts Rocket holding up a pot containing the infant Groot with massive smiles plastered on both of their faces. If that weren't cute enough, the pattern on the inside of the blue backpack sees the two floating through space together as the best of friends. There's no shortage of neat details courtesy of Loungefly, from the Guardians of the Galaxy emblem emblazoned on the side to a "We are Groot," patch behind the straps, a starry, cosmic motif, and even a raccoon tail that hangs off of the pack. Coming in at 9 inches wide, 10.5 inches tall, and 4.5 inches deep, the backpack will be sold at the Loungefly booth and on the official website for $90 starting at 9 a.m. PT on July 20.

Doctor Doom, Moon Knight, and Venom Adorn New Mondo Posters

Finally, Mondo will bring a stunning new set of posters to SDCC for anyone looking for new Marvel art to hang on their walls. The first is a colorful depiction of the fan-favorite villain Doctor Doom featuring his iconic green hood and metal mask along with his army of Doombots. Doom hasn't been seen on the big screen since 2015's dreadful Fantastic Four film, but there's a strong belief that he'd make a great big bad for the future of the MCU and could one day make it back to theaters. Australian pop artist Aaron Craig created the poster which will be extremely limited for anyone keen on bringing one home.

Another of the posters commemorates the fan-favorite Phase 4 series Moon Knight with a screen print of the hand-drawn illustration from Greg Ruth. The stunning art sees Marc Spector and Steven Grant's silhouettes coming together as Khonshu and Moon Knight loom overhead. While that poster commemorates a series that's already done, the final poster is meant to hype up PlayStation's upcoming Spider-Man 2 game which releases in October. Illustrator and cartoonist Tomer Hanuka depicts Peter Parker and Miles Morales joining forces to battle Venom who's been unveiled as the long-awaited game's big bad. The poster will be available with a limited edition of 215 with the Moon Knight poster having a limited edition of 140. All three posters will go on sale at the convention and at Mondo's site. Spider-Man goes up for $85 on Thursday, July 20, Moon Knight follows for $85 on Saturday, July 22, and Doctor Doom closes it out on Sunday, July 23 for $75.

SDCC takes place this year from July 20 through 23. Check out the exclusive posters below and keep an eye out for more updates on the convention here at Collider.