Funko is back with more Marvel Selects at Target that mix the modern MCU with the classic Avengers comics that started it all. Collider can exclusively reveal three new figures including a deluxe Pop! Doctor Otto Octavius from the Spider-Man: No Way Home Final Battle series which recreates the grand multiversal climax of the film atop the Statue of Liberty. The other two figures are based on comic covers of the old-school Iron Man from Avengers #1 and Captain America from Avengers #16.

The deluxe Doc Ock figure will fit right in with the other Final Battle figures we've unveiled in the past, including Sandman and Electro as well as the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man based on Tobey Maguire's iteration of the web-slinging hero. In No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell that will wipe the memories of him from everyone's mind. When it goes wrong, however, it opens the door for Spider-Men and villains from throughout the Multiverse to invade his world. That includes Doc Ock, played by Alfred Molina in a return to his fan-favorite role. He winds up on the side of the heroes in the final act, ascending the Statue of Liberty to help cure the other villains and save them from their deaths in their own worlds. The 5.25-inch tall figure shows Ock navigating scaffolding with his mechanical arms on his way up the statue, capturing every little detail of his design.

Funko's other figures pay homage to the original Avengers comics written and illustrated by the legendary Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. The first figure shows Iron Man in his gold-painted original suit assuming the pose he's in on the cover of Avengers #1. His suit as seen in the MCU is a far cry from this classic robotic design, but it shows how far the character has come while reflecting on how he kicked everything off with the Hulk, Ant-Man, Thor, and more. The other cover celebrates the so-called First Avenger's early days as a leader along with a number of prominent characters who've become fan favorites since joining the hero team. Cap mirrors his mighty pose from the cover of Avengers #16 which sees him calling the new team of the Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver, and Hawkeye to assemble. Both figures come in a 7-inch wide, 10.75-inch tall, and 3.25-inch deep protective case along with their respective covers.

Image via Marvel

Expand Your Collection With These Figures From Throughout Marvel's History

While Doc Ock adds to the eight-figure Final Battle Series, the comic covers continue Funko's recent push to commemorate the 60th anniversary of The Avengers. Already, the collectible company has honored Cap with a Pop! figure based on his debut with the superhero team in Avengers #4 along with a retro 1970s-style Black Widow figure. Expect more collectibles featuring fan-favorite heroes from Avengers history as the year goes on.

Marvel's future on-screen, meanwhile, is certainly in a rocky state. Between the struggles of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania to win over audiences and concerns surrounding Kang the Conqueror actor Jonathan Majors and the recent domestic abuse allegations, the Multiverse saga is on shakier ground than ever. The fan-favorite Guardians of the Galaxy will attempt to right the ship as James Gunn brings the team out for one final, emotional ride with Vol. 3 on May 5. There's also The Marvels to look forward to in November while Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) returns to combat the Skrull threat in Secret Invasion on Disney+ on June 21, which will kick this phase into full swing.

Keep an eye out for these new figures exclusively at Target or online on the Marvel Studios Selects page.

