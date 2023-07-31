The Big Picture Funko is completing its premium Final Battle series of Spider-Man: No Way Home figures with the release of Amazing Spider-Man and Green Goblin collectibles.

The Final Battle series features the confrontation between the three Spider-Men, Doc Ock, and the villains from the previous non-MCU Spider-Man films.

The Scarlet Witch figure honors her long history as an ally of the Avengers and pays homage to her early appearances in The Avengers comics.

Funko is finally rounding out its premium Final Battle series of figures from Spider-Man: No Way Home in its latest round of Marvel Selects at Target. Beginning with the release of Tom Holland's Spider-Man and the Lizard back in December, the eight-figure set will finally be complete with the release of the new Amazing Spider-Man and Green Goblin Funko Pop! collectibles. Collider can exclusively unveil the two new figures as well as a throwback The Avengers comic cover figure of the Scarlet Witch as depicted in the original comic run.

The Final Battle series of No Way Home figures has been all about building out the final confrontation between the three Spider-Men, played by Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield, Doc Ock, and the various villains of the previous non-MCU Spider-Man films who found their way into Peter-One's (Holland) world through a rift in the multiverse created by Doctor Strange's spell. Peter-Three (Garfield) is represented in the 5.25-inch tall Spider-Man figure as he ascends the scaffolding of the Statue of Liberty while avoiding Sandman's attacks. Soaring above the scaffolding on his Goblin Glider in his figure is Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, returning from Sam Raimi's films to menace the Spideys once again. It's fitting that he'd be paired with Garfield's web-slinger considering Peter-Three played a key role in subduing and curing the villain before they were all sent back to their own worlds. The Goblin is a bit taller than Garfield's figure, standing at 6.35 inches tall.

Where the No Way Home figures honor 2021's MCU box office darling, the Scarlet Witch figure throws back once again to the early days of The Avengers. Funko has been spotlighting a number of issues from Volume 1 of the comics with figures reflecting the covers. Back in June, Collider unveiled a Hawkeye figure based on one of his earlier appearances in the comics. This figure of Wanda Maximoff shows the powerful sorceress prepared to defend the Avengers with her magical powers just as she does on the cover of The Avengers #104. Although better known now for her portrayal by Elizabeth Olsen in Avengers: Endgame, WandaVision, and, most recently, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the figure honors her long history as an ally of the superhero team.

What Does the Future Hold for Spider-Man and the Scarlet Witch?

Before Holland's version of the friendly neighborhood web-slinger can return to the big screen for a fourth Spider-Man movie, writers and actors will need to be paid their fair share as writing is currently on hold amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. The MCU still has big plans for Spidey though, so don't expect Holland to go anywhere soon. As for Wanda Maximoff, the future is a little blurry. Currently, Olsen is perfectly content leaving the Scarlet Witch behind as she pursues other roles like the recent Love & Death. A return to the MCU isn't out of the cards though. If that were to happen one day, she'd personally like to be involved in a project with the X-Men.

Even if she's currently out of the picture, the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos starring Kathryn Hahn will carry on from the Olsen-starring hit sometime before the end of 2023. The series is set for what will be a supersized run for a Marvel show with some hefty star power joining Hahn including Aubrey Plaza, Emma Caulfield, Patty LuPone, Joe Locke, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Amos Glick, Asif Ali, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes. Plaza, for her part, went as far as calling it "the most elevated Marvel material that’s out there" as it looks to continue the heavier themes and compelling writing of WandaVision.

The new Spider-Man: No Way Home Final Battle series Funko Pop! figures as well as the Scarlet Witch figures will be available at your local Target and online on the store's official Marvel Selects page. Get an exclusive look at the new figures below.