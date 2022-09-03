Funko has unveiled three new figurines added to the Marvel Studios Select that pay homage to some beloved comic book stories, including 2018's Shuri and the current run of The Amazing Spider-Man. The line of toys is made in collaboration with Marvel and Target, with the new figures featuring Shuri, Spider-Man, and Target’s Bull Terrier mascot, Bullseye.

The first new Funko bobblehead figurine has Shuri crossing her arms to make the “Wakanda forever” sign. In Marvel Comics, Shuri is the younger sister of King T’Challa, who's the ruler of the African nation of Wakanda and the superhero known as Black Panther. The new Funko is inspired by the cover of 2018’s Shuri #1, drawn by artist Sam Spratt. In the Shuri series, T'Challa is missing, and it's up for the techno-genius sister to find out what happened to the King of Wakanda. Written by Nnedi Okorafor, the series ran for ten issues and marks the first time Shuri had her own titular comic book in the history of Marvel Comics.

The second figure features Spider-Man wearing his “Beyond Amazing” Oscorp uniform. The uniform teases a recent Spidey storyline in which the hero gets a new costume designed by his former nemesis, Norman Osborn. Norman is on a path to redemption, which leads him to create a Spider-Man uniform filed with new gadgets, including egg bombs that spawn nano-spiders that crawl over the enemy. Yes, that’s creepy! And the new Funko figurine celebrates Marvel Comic’s biggest hero’s new costume. The new uniform debuted in The Amazing Spider-Man #7, and it's part of a new relaunch of the comic book series written by Zeb Wells. The series follows Peter Parker's adventures after he died and was resurrected during his battle against Kindred, which leads him to reevaluate his priorities as a superhero and as a person.

The last of the new Marvel Studios Selects Funkos features Bullseye wearing a Spider-Man costume. And no, we are not talking about Bullseye, the psychotic Marvel villain who frequently fights Daredevil. This Bullseye is Target’s mascot, the cute dog that always appears in the company’s advertising. Bullseyes, the dog, found a way to cross into the Marvel universe, cosplaying as his favorite Web Crawler. The uniform Bullseye wear is red and blue, the original colors of the hero as imagined by the late Stan Lee.

While the new Marvel Studio Selects figurines pay homage to Marvel Comics, they feature two fan-favorite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the MCU, Shuri is played by Letitia Wright. Shuri is one of the main characters set to return for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will deal with the death of King T’Challa and a new person taking over the mantle of the Black Panther. The sequel will also introduce Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta), and Funko has already announced a special line of figurines inspired by the underwater anti-hero and the returning cast.

As for Spider-Man, Tom Holland last showed up as the hero for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which ends with the Web Crawler cutting ties with his Avenger friends. The hero will also get his own animated MCU series once Spider-Man: Freshman Year debuts on Disney+ in 2024.

The Marvel Studios Select can be acquired exclusively at Funko or Target, in-stores and online. Check out the new Funko figurines and the trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below.

