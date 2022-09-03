The Marvel universe is thriving thanks to the mega popularity of the MCU. The universe is as big as ever thanks to all the Disney+ series that have dropped alongside the new epic films. With new shows and movies that only means new heroic merchandise. Now Funko has unveiled their newest “Marvel Studio Selects” Pop line which features Shuri and two different versions of Spider-Man.

The Shuri figure is a part of the Pop! Comic Cover line and is based on the cover found on Shuri #1(2018) by artist Sam Spratt. The figure is in the same classic “Wakanda Forever” pose as Shuri on the cover. Like all figures a part of this line, this Pop comes in a protective case that has the ability to be mounted on the wall. Shuri’s design on the cover shares a striking resemblance to actress Letitia Wright who plays the character in the MCU. Shuri has been a major part of the MCU since her debut in 2018s Black Panther and has appeared in other films like Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. She will next appear in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which is due out this November. Who is the new Black Panther in the wake of the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman remains unknown, but Shuri is a serious contender to take up the mantle. The new Pop may add fuel to that fire.

The next two figures are Spider-Man related. The first Pop is a part of the “Beyond Amazing Collection” that sees the web-head in his Oscorp suit which recently debuted in the comics. What really makes this figure standout in a crowd are the yellow see through lenses and Spider-emblem. The final figure is a part of the Pop! Ad Icons line and sees Target’s Mascot Bullseye in an adorable Spider-Man sweater. The good boy is ready to swing around New York and live his best Spider-Man fantasy.

RELATED: Funko Unveils New 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Figures

While Spider-Man’s future in the MCU is a bit unclear at the moment, the character is as popular as ever with it being the wall-crawler’s 60th anniversary. Last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home was also one of the best comic book films of all time. It made genre fans’ dreams come true seeing multiple generations of cinematic Spider-Men together for the first time. That film is set to swing back into theaters starting this weekend with the “More Fun Stuff Verison”. This will have ten extra minutes of never before seen footage.

It has never been a better time to celebrate these two Marvel icons and the Marvel Studios Selects collection has been a great way to introduce fans to other versions of their favorite MCU characters. Marvel Studios Selects drops new Funkos on the last Monday of every month, so it will be very exciting to see what characters will be featured in the future. This month’s Shuri and Spider-Man figures are all Target exclusives. They’re currently available to pre-order on their website. Until these figures are released you can catch up on the MCU on Disney+ now and see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters on November 11. You can also buy other Marvel figures on Funko’s website.