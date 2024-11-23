When it comes to merchandise, few companies have planted their foot in pop culture, like Funko and Mondo. Whether it be the world-famous Funko Pop figures or Mondo’s killer action figures, almost every iconic franchise has been covered in their vast catalog of products. With the holiday season upon us, it's the perfect time to start planning what you’re going to get the collector in your life. Now Funko has you covered with their massive lineup of holiday products.

The franchises covered in Funko/Mondo’s seasonal line-up ensure that no fandom is left unturned. For Funko’s festive Pop line-up, franchises like DC Comics, Marvel, Elf, Peanuts, Star Wars, Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer, The Grinch and Disney are all decking the halls. For DC, that means characters like Batgirl, Harley Quinn and The Joker are getting in the spirit with holiday-themed figures, while the Peanuts recreate iconic scenes from A Charlie Brown Christmas. This includes a deluxe figure with Snoopy and his decorated doghouse and Charlie Brown with his Christmas tree. Funko also has some other creative ways to celebrate your Pop love with Star Wars stocking hangers for Yoda dressed as Santa, Darth Vader with a candy cane and Chewbacca with Christmas lights.

There are also stocking hangers for Rudolph’s 60th anniversary for characters like Santa and the title reindeer himself. Another staple of the Pop Christmas season are the ornaments. Funko’s ornament collection expanded this year with The Grinch, Marvel’s Wolverine, and two Buddy the Elf selections. One of which includes him with Papa Elf. Finally, there will also be advent calendars for Stranger Things, the world of Pixar, Hasbro and Harry Potter.