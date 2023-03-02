Ahead of WonderCon later this month, Collider is excited to announce that Funko and its lifestyle brand Loungefly will be bringing some exclusive new gear and collectibles to the annual fan convention this year. Fans of Moon Knight will be especially pleased to learn about a new Pop! Taweret bobblehead as well as a WonderCon Exclusive Loungefly Moon Knight Cosplay Mini Backpack and Cosplay Zip Around Wallet to complete their collection of all things Marc Spector/Steven Grant.

Taweret appeared prominently in Marvel's Moon Knight series, proving herself to be a kind and caring goddess toward humanity and a guide for Marc and Stephen (Oscar Isaac) in the afterlife. She's also one of the most recognizable figures from the series outside the titular superhero, appearing as an anthropomorphic hippo complete with traditional Egyptian garb and accessories. Her features are perfectly captured in the figure, from her shiny gold accessories with red and blue accents to her robe and, of course, her hippo head. Posed with a wave, the 5.6-inch tall bobblehead gives off the same friendly demeanor she had with Marc and Stephen.

Loungefly's canvas and vegan leather backpack and wallet, meanwhile, capture the visage of Moon Knight in style. Adorned with gold moon emblems and zippers on the front with golden moon phases printed on the back, the backpack has Marc's cloaked face on the front complete with eyes that glow in the dark for a fearsome look. Between its coordinated interior lining, adjustable straps, and side pockets, it's built for stylish storage for any Moon Knight fan. The wallet, measuring 6 inches wide by 3.5 inches tall, goes for a similar look with the same gold crescent moon emblem adorning the front and gold zipper along with the bandaged pattern of Marc's costume. On the back is a Marvel Studios emblem commemorating the show. Inside, it comes with four slots for cards along with a clear slot for an ID, giving it everything needed to protect your valuable possessions while out and about.

Collect This Exclusive Gear at WonderCon Later This March

The Moon Knight gear, meanwhile, will cost $90 and $40 for the backpack and wallet, respectively, respectively. Unfortunately, all of this can only be purchased by attendees at this year's WonderCon which kicks off on Friday, March 24, at the Anaheim Convention Center and runs until Sunday, March 26. See the convention's website for more information on how to attend and other surprises that await at the event.

If you're interested in other collectibles, Funko has released a number of Pop! figurines this year that aren't event-exclusive, including new Avengers: Endgame vinyl figures, a Cad Bane collectible from The Book of Boba Fett, and a figure commemorating everyone's favorite drugged-out mammal, Cocaine Bear.

