Collectors and fans of Star Wars will be able to stock up on Funko Pop! figures inspired by the "The Lawless" episode of the 2008 animated series, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Funko has recently teamed up with Entertainment Earth to drop an exclusive figure featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi clad in Mandalorian armor while wielding his blue lightsaber.

Funko's number of collectibles, particularly sets of Star Wars figures, has really stepped up in recent years, with their most recent release featuring Darth Maul and a Mandalorian Commando. The fifth season episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars sees Obi-Wan suited up in Mandalorian armor to rescue his one-time love Satine Kryze. With the recent release, fans can relive an iconic moment from the series, with the Jedi Master wearing armor — though no helmet — and carrying his blue lightsaber.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars follows Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka Tano during the Clone Wars era as the galaxy's Jedi knights try to restore peace and order. The series visits the world of Mandalore on more than one occasion, which will certainly make things exciting when The Mandalorian does the same in Season 3.

Image via Funko

Star Wars fans have plenty to look forward to this year, with a variety of series set to debut or return to Disney+ in 2023. And with the upcoming third season of The Mandalorian, the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and the premiere of Star Wars: Ahsoka, Young Jedi Adventures and Star Wars: Visions Season 2.

While Star Wars: Ahsoka does not have a premiere date yet, the third season of The Mandalorian will premiere on Disney+ on March 1. You can stay tuned to Collider for more Star Wars updates. In the meantime, to add to your Star Wars collection, the Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko Pop! figure will be available for fans to purchase exclusively at Entertainment Earth. You can watch The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer down below.