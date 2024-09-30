2024 marked the summer of Deadpool with the long-awaited release of the Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut, Deadpool & Wolverine. Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, the film acted as a sendoff to the Fox Marvel universe with cameos aplenty from former superhero stars and movies that could've been as well as alternate variants of Wade Wilson himself. Now, Funko's Marvel Selects line is getting in on the multiversal fun with a new Pop! Comic Cover figure based on the Deadpool Kills Deadpool series. Collider is excited to exclusively premiere the spicy collectible which will soon be available online and at Targets everywhere.

The design for the new figure specifically comes from the cover of issue #2 of Deadpool Kills Deadpool from 2013, which sees Wade taking a massive bite out of a particularly fiery chimichanga. His favorite food is given an explosive kick thanks to a stick of dynamite from his murderous culinary counterpart, but he seems too focused on the spice to notice the imminent danger. Though the collectible doesn't come with two figures to complete the scene, it does recreate the hungry Deadpool with a shrunk-down free atomic chimichanga to stuff his face with. Artist Mike Del Mundo captures the chaotic, comedic nature of the character in the art behind the Pop! Pool with a Deadpool-themed Pac-Man, chef, and ketchup adding some extra life to the piece. Standing at 3.85 inches, the figure and cover come packaged in the typical 7-inch wide by 10.75-inch tall and 3-inch deep case and will be on sale for $29.99 USD.

If Deadpool & Wolverine had a lot of Pool bloodshed, Deadpool Kills Deadpool #2 is all about finding ways for variants of the Merc With a Mouth to destroy each other spectacularly. There are plenty of Deadpools in the comic issue by writer Cullen Bunn, including recognizable faces like Lady Deadpool, Kidpool, and Wolverinepool to more bizarre variants like Beard of Beespool, Pandapool, and Wizardpool. The biggest threat to the good Deadpools is Dreadpool's Deadpool Corps, many of whom don't make it out alive as the herd of Wades, Wandas, and other Wilsons is thinned out in bombastic fashion. If you are a Deadpool variant, this comic series is about the equivalent of getting thrown into a woodchipper, with Salva Espin and Veronica Gandini's art depicting the glorious brutality

'Deadpool & Wolverine' Showed There's Still a Lot of Love for the Merc With a Mouth

Close

Honoring Deadpool Kills Deadpool now is the perfect timing considering some elements of the comic made it onto the big screen. Deadpool & Wolverine's big climax, set to Madonna's "Like a Prayer," pits Wade and Logan against the Deadpool Corps summoned by Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), including a few of the aforementioned Deadpool variants like the Blake Lively-voiced Lady Deadpool. It's a nod to the long history of the character in comics amid a film celebrating a bygone era of superhero movies like the X-Men franchise, Blade, Elektra, and the unmade Gambit film starring Channing Tatum.

Between the eye-watering number of cameos, a return to the Merc's fourth-wall-breaking humor, and a surprisingly heartfelt story setting Wade on a journey to save his world with help from a Wolverine who failed to save his own, Deadpool & Wolverine became one of the MCU's biggest hits in a while. Even as a digital release approaches, Marvel Jesus is still raking in the cast, recently overtaking the towering Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom with $1.31 billion globally. Shawn Levy directed what is now the highest-grossing R-rated film ever and one of the top five highest-grossing entries in the MCU, past even the original Avengers. Reviews have made it especially apparent how much viewers love Reynolds's Deadpool, with a 78% Certified Fresh critic score on Rotten Tomatoes outweighed by a wildly positive 94% Verified Hot audience mark. While the movie already has its fair share of collectibles celebrating its release, the new comic cover figure offers something outside its confines for fans who want more multiversal fun with the Merc With a Mouth.

The Deadpool Kills Deadpool Pop! Comic Cover figure will be available exclusively at Target or its official website under the Marvel Selects banner. Get an exclusive look at the new figure in the gallery above and see the link below for how to order.

Order At Target