In early March 2023, the inevitable news came down: Funko Pop toys were finally crumbling. Per outlets like CBS News, Funko had seen requests for the figures plummet so hard that the company was going to just trash around $30-36 million worth of pop figures. Funko Pops eventually falling out of style was an inevitability, but that doesn't make the discarding of so many figures any less frustrating. This isn't because the pops need to be "preserved," but rather it's always dumb to see any company just torch merchandise worth over $30 million. Such wasteful practices could've been so easily avoided too since it's not like Funko Pops are the first toy trend to eventually overstay its welcome.

What Other Toy Trends Have There Been?

In the last 50 or so years, it feels like each decade gets its own toy trend that sucks up a lot of dollars and then vanishes into the night. The Troll Doll, for instance, was the go-to toy of the 1980s before fading away in the 1990s. Even though the brand has technically come back in the modern world thanks to the Trolls movies, those features are more famous for their Justin Timberlake singles rather than inspiring toys every kid and parent must get a hold of. This trait speaks to how much these toy crazes really belong to the era in which they originated. It’s just impossible to get that lightning-in-a-bottle success back.

The most accurate precursor to the rise and fall of Funko Pops has to be the Beanie Baby mayhem of the 1990s. While Troll Dolls were ubiquitous in the 80s, Beanie Babies took on a whole new sphere of obsessive collecting because of how valuable certain stuffed animals in the line could be. Just as the right Freddy Funko variant today can run up thousands of dollars, the proper rare Beanie Baby could stack up enough big bucks to take care of somebody’s college fund. The madness kept on going for years, but just as the 21st century began, the inventory of Beanie Babies was substantially increased, thus cratering any potential value for the stuffed animals. A goldmine was wiped out in a night.

It's the ultimate tug-of-war all toy companies grapple with. When something becomes popular, there’s an inclination to produce as much of it as possible to meet demand and ensure there’s no money left on the table. In turn, though, this wipes out the scarcity and long-term valuableness that made these items so coveted in the first place. We’ve all been here before. And yet, Funko is taking drastic measures to incinerate product because of weak toy sales. Despite the lessons of the past, this toy company has once succumbed to the kind of over-prominence and other failings that killed off the popularity of things like Beanie Babies.

There Has To Be Better Resolutions to Funko’s Inventory Issues

Because of this unwillingness to learn from the past, the hard work by artists and designers put into some of the earliest examples of Funko Pops, the ones that helped give these toys a foothold in the marketplace in the first place, are about to vanish. These everyday people and their artistic efforts shouldn’t have to pay the price for the inability of a big company to examine teachings from previous toy trends. Plus, the only reason these early Funko Pops are still around, per Funko officials, was out of hope they’d increase in price someday. Presumably, the hope was that keeping these elder Funko Pops in storage would give the company a goldmine that would appreciate over time.

Such thinking is tremendously peculiar, including that Funko would be so invested in a scheme relying so heavily on theoretical events that they have at least $30-36 million worth of Funko Pops stored somewhere in Arizona (the language used in announcing this development indicates there’s even more older Funko Pops that aren’t being destroyed yet). Shouldn’t the company be investing in more concrete forms of future income rather than placing a swarm of random action figures behind glass and crossing their fingers these figures become collectible one day? It’s absolutely bizarre how these high-ranking executives, who make more money ever than I or many readers will ever know, would embrace a style of collecting that sounds like a get-rich-quick scheme Homer Simpson would get embroiled in.

Meanwhile, regardless of what one thinks of Funko Pops, the random destruction of toys just to help the bottom line of a big corporation is always a little sketchy. There must be a better, more constructive way to handle all that excess material. Wouldn’t children like to have these Funko toys? Couldn’t we just give these items to a demographic that’s always been the prime audience for toys?

Sure, Funko Pop figures aren’t as customizable or malleable enough to take on deeply personal qualities for the player as LEGO sets or Barbie dolls have for countless generations of youngsters. But I’m sure kids, especially ones in impoverished households who don’t have a lot of toys to play with, would love some Funkos that the company no longer wants or needs. Instead, a bunch of toys will now be wiped off the face of the Earth. Greed got Funko into this mess, and now their resolution to it is equally selfish. Much like WarnerDiscovery writing off all those movies and TV shows for tax purposes in 2022, Funko’s actions put executives and their paychecks first above all else.

This Funko Dump Indicates the End of an Era

All those Funko Pops getting destroyed and trashed are bound to become some kind of a legend. After all, it’s the toy equivalent of all those E.T. Atari cartridges that got dumped into a landfill in New Mexico (a neighboring state to Arizona, where all those excess Funkos are held), how could it not become a modern urban myth?

While modern-day middle schoolers are bound to have fun twisting the facts of this event into a modern-day tall tale (watch all the destroyed Funko Pops get associated with some notorious box office bomb in just a few weeks), this development is nothing new for anyone who keeps tabs on the world of collectible toy fads. Time is a flat circle in many ways and here we are again, with a toy company creating excessive amounts of their product and paying the price steeply for it. Funko Pops aren’t vanishing entirely anytime soon, but they’re doomed to become, like Beanie Babies and Troll Dolls, a shadow of their former selves. The disgusting news of all those toys getting destroyed is just the most overt evidence of this fall from grace.

Even in the most discouraging pieces of news, there can often be a silver lining hiding around the corner. In this case, let’s all, as a species, hope that the news of Funko Pops being out of style indicates that the long-planned animated Funko Pop movie is no longer on the table.