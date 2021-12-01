Two new Star Wars Funko Pops have officially gone up for exclusive pre-order, the Hooded Luke Skywalker figure and a Jar Jar Binks figure. Fans of The Mandalorian and Clone Wars will definitely be whipping out their credit cards for these new Pops as the return dates for the shows get closer.

Many fans already know that Mark Hamil’s Luke Skywalker has made a surprise appearance in The Mandalorian during the finale episode "Chapter 16: The Rescue." The Skywalker figure also features a glow-in-the-dark lightsaber. The Pop is available for pre-order for $14.99 with Entertainment Earth with an official release date set for February 2022.

This new Funko follows the common figure of Skywalker holding Grogu with his hood down that debuted in September before Skywalker’s surprise appearance in the Season 2 finale. This figure premiered alongside other Funkos, including Boba Fett and Fennec Shand on Jabba's throne, Grogu (with lights and sound), and Marshal Cobb Vanth. All of these Funkos are still available through both Entertainment Earth and Walmart.

The Jar Jar Binks Funko Pop will also be available at GameStop as a part of the collection connected to the upcoming Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. The collection, which debuted on Disney+ Day, included only Boba Fett and Fennec Shand before adding Jar Jar to the collection. More Pops may arrive in the collection after the series premiere on December 29. The Jar Jar Binks Funko Pop is currently up for pre-order for $11.99 and will be released in January 2022.

These new Funkos for both The Book of Boba Fett and The Clone Wars will definitely allow fans to expand their collections as well as further enjoy these new and existing pieces of the Star Wars universe that will come after the holiday season. Take a closer look at these new Funko Pop figures below.

