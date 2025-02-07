Two months ago, Marvel and NetEase Games took the gaming space by storm with the release of Marvel Rivals. The new free-to-play 6v6 hero shooter wasted no time toppling giants like Blizzard's Overwatch to become not just the top game of its kind, but one of the most popular live-service multiplayer games on the market full stop. In addition to capturing audiences with its fast-paced, team-based superhero clashes, it also introduced some eye-catching redesigns of beloved Marvel characters and some newer characters that have rarely been featured outside of comics. Funko is now making these variants collectible and Collider can share an exclusive look at a new Pop! Games set featuring Iron Man, Magneto, Doctor Doom, and the game's cosmic observer, Galacta.

As of right now, only half of the new Marvel Rivals characters featured in the set are playable, though each has their own role in fleshing out the game. Iron Man is one of the many Duelist class heroes, focused on providing longer-ranged firepower with his repulsor blasts and unibeam by flying out of range of his enemies. The game puts him in sleek new, mostly red armor complete with a brighter blue glowing through that pops, especially in Pop! form. Meanwhile, Magneto is a tanker Vanguard, using his powers of magnetism to shield himself and his allies while boasting some damaging metal-based attacks. Although a more traditional crimson and purple suit is available as an alternate skin in-game, the leader of the Brotherhood of Mutants' main variant as featured in his figure envisions him bearded and beautiful in shiny silver and red armor.

Not unlike the MCU, Doctor Doom is serving as one of Marvel Rivals's key villains for the foreseeable future. He's the reason the heroes and villains of various Marvel timelines have suddenly been thrust together, after his experiments with time clash with those of his less evil 2099 counterpart and form a Timestream Entanglement. For the most part, he sports a classic Doctor Doom look outside of new marks on his mask and armor making him stand out. The headliner of the figure series, though, is Galacta, the daughter of Galactus and the game's mascot who narrates and keeps track of every match of Marvel Rivals. First introduced in Marvel Assistant-Sized Spectacular #2 in 2009 and donning a similar look to her father, who Ralph Ineson will soon embody in the upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps, she's a more benevolent figure content to watch the grand battles play out despite being a cosmic superpower in her own right. Her Pop! collectible is nearly twice the size of her other in-game counterparts at 6.95 inches tall, and, as such, she comes at just over double the cost at $24.99 USD compared to $12 USD for the rest.

'Marvel Rivals' Is Just Getting Started