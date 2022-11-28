The Marvel Comics brand has only grown over the last two decades, so giving collectibles as gifts will always be a great option. Whether you’re shopping for someone else or simply want to treat yourself, this Cyber Monday deal is for you! With the holidays right around the corner, everyone is rushing to make sure that they find the perfect gift for their loved ones. We know that finding the right present can be challenging, but luckily we have a deal for the Marvel fans in your life.

The Immortal Hulk is a Deluxe Funko Pop! that stands large at 6 inches tall. The Hulk is doused in translucent gamma radiation and holds the world in the palm of his hand. This Pop! Vinyl figure is based on the Marvel Comics comic book series The Immortal Hulk, which sees a more demonic version of the Hulk we all know and love. The Funko Pop! Was originally $23.99 but with our affiliate link, will only cost $7.99. That’s about 67% off of the original price! The Immortal Hulk Funko will make the perfect addition to any Marvel fan’s collection. Check out the official description listed below.

A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Hulk is on a rampage more destructive than any before in the thrilling pages of Marvel Comics' Immortal Hulk, and now you can bring the destructive cosmic force of Hulk to your Funko collection with this PREVIEWS Exclusive Pop! Vinyl Figure! Standing at 6" tall, Immortal Hulk flickers with translucent gamma radiation effects, and holds the Earth in his hand with an intention to destroy this universe and start anew. Look out for a chase version that glows in the dark for a truly radioactive effect! Don't miss out on adding this PREVIEWS Exclusive Immortal Hulk Pop! Vinyl Figure to your collection!

