Funko is back with yet another new Spider-Man collectible, but this figure doesn't spotlight Peter Parker. Instead, Miles Morales is getting a chance to shine through the Marvel Selects line with a new Pop! Comic Cover figure reflecting on his 2016 solo comics run. The hero of the Spider-Verse trilogy is coming to Targets everywhere soon, and Collider has an exclusive look at the hot new item before it hits store shelves. Backed by a vibrant display, the figure is based on Miles's appearance on the cover of Spider-Man #1 penned by Brian Michael Bendis with art by Sara Pinchelli and Justin Ponsor.

Funko's comic cover collectibles are often some of their most dynamic, and the new Miles figure is no exception. Donning his traditional black suit with red details, his figure matches the cover with his arms back and web surrounding him as he swings through the city to save the day. The art behind him also offers a few visual references that show where this new story takes place within the Marvel canon, given that it comes after Miles has become a full-fledged member of the Avengers. Standing at around 3.8 inches tall, and contained in a 7-inch wide by 10.75-inch tall and 3-inch deep case, the piece will be on sale for $29.99 USD.

The issue the figure comes from sees Miles navigating life at the height of his time as Spider-Man. Unlike the Spider-Verse films or Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man games, he's already firmly established himself as a hero capable of living up to Peter Parker's legacy. Unfortunately, it's not all smooth sailing as he's begun neglecting his studies and relationships to focus on his superheroics. In addition to further exploring his personal life, Spider-Man #1 also teams Miles up with members of the Avengers, including Iron Man, The Mighty Thor, and the new Captain America Sam Wilson to fight off threats like the demonic Blackheart.

Miles Morales Has Become a Fan-Favorite Spider-Man

Although Peter Parker will always be the original Spider-Man everyone knows and loves, Miles Morales has gained a considerable amount of love in the relatively little time he's existed in the Marvel canon. Created by Bendis and Pinchelli in 2011, he debuted in Ultimate Comics: Fallout #4 and became a fixture within the Ultimate Marvel universe before branching beyond once the imprint came to a close. It didn't take long for fans to gravitate to his stories, which eventually spread to the screen with the Ultimate Spider-Man animated series and, eventually, the Spider-Verse films from Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Two movies in, the series has made Shameik Moore's portrayal a multiversal standout, as Into the Spider-Verse tracked his rise against the villainous Wilson Fisk while Across the Spider-Verse saw him confront the very fabric of Spider-Man stories and what it means to be a hero as he faces The Spot and the Spider Society.

Miles has also become a favorite in video games, especially after Marvel's Spider-Man 2 re-teamed him with Peter Parker last year. The future continues to look bright for the character too. Thanks to delays amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the final installment of his multiversal trilogy, Beyond the Spider-Verse, seems primed for a 2025 release, but it promises to somehow go even bigger with new Spiders and the return of old favorites. Producer Amy Pascal also teased that a live-action movie centering on Miles is in the works, though it'll likely be a while before it ever comes to screens.

Funko's Miles Morales Comic Cover figure will be up for purchase at your local Target and on the official Marvel Selects page. Check out the gallery above for an exclusive look at the new collectible.

