With the holidays right around the corner, everyone is rushing to make sure that they find the perfect gift for their loved ones. We know that finding the right present can be challenging, but luckily we have a deal for the Harry Potter fans in your life. Whether you're shopping for someone else or want to treat yourself, this Black Friday deal is for you! The Wizarding World has become a holiday staple for many families, so giving collectibles as gifts will always be a great option.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone is the very first film in the Harry Potter franchise and sees a young Harry learn that he is the son of two powerful wizards. One of the film's most iconic moments is when Harry sees his parents in the Mirror of Erised. Our latest deal is an Amazon-exclusive Funko Pop! set recreating this very moment. This special edition Funko Pop! Features Harry Potter and Master Dumbledore standing in front of the Mirror of Erised, with the reflection showing Pop! versions of Harry with his mom and dad. The Amazon figures stand at 6.31 inches tall and 8 inches long, the standard size for most Funko Pop! Vinyl figures; perfect for display along with other Wizarding World Pop figures. The original price for this box set was $59.99; however, with our affiliate link, you can purchase the Pops for $35.99. That is a 40% discount for this unique set. For more information, check out the official Amazon description listed below.

EXCLUSIVE: Discover the delights of the Mirror of Erised with this Funko Exclusive

In this exclusive Pop! Moment, the reflection reveals Pop! Harry Potter standing with his parents

Vinyl collectible is approximately 6.31-inches tall and 8-inches long

OFFICIALLY LICENSED Harry Potter and Albus Dumbledore with Mirror of Erised collectible

